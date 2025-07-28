'Vaani Batra' Aneet Padda In Saiyaara Is The Relatable Gen-Z Style Icon That Bollywood Needed

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahan Panday, was released in theatres on July 18 and has struck a chord with audiences. The newcomers became a sensation as Krishh Kapoor and Vaani Batra among cinegoers. All thanks to Gen Z. In this romantic saga, Aneet Padda’s character, Vaani Batra, feels strongly relatable, particularly through her wardrobe. As a Hindi literature student and aspiring writer living with her parents in Mumbai, her style perfectly speaks the soft Gen Z aesthetics, which we describe as a blend of indie flair, everyday comfort, and soft colours and small patterns that make a quiet yet head-turning impression.

Aneet Padda’s looks never feel out of reach or overly styled, yet each outfit appears thoughtful, relatable, and spot-on. Picture sleeveless block-printed kurtis, noodle-strap tops with denim, flowy maxi dresses in airy fabrics, and oversized graphic tees paired with shorts or jeans. Her style stays simple yet always well-coordinated. That even got noticed by the fans for being fresh and realistic.

Like any true college girl, Vaani Batra adds charm with dainty jhumkas, stacked bangles, and one striking piece that defines her look, a statement gold necklace with a green gemstone.

It’s subtle but meaningful, much like her character, reflecting both her middle-class background and her unique sense of style. Her sonata watch plays an important role and gives meaning to her character when it comes to styling, like Zoya in Raanjhanaa.

Vaani goes for classic Converse sneakers. Comfortable, timeless, and effortlessly cool, they perfectly suit her down-to-earth yet spirited vibe, helping her navigate the chaos of Mumbai like any young woman balancing studies and self-discovery while growing up.

In Saiyaara, Vaani Batra’s wardrobe reflects a style that feels both practical and deeply personal, guided by instinct rather than passing trends.