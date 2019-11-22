Victoria's Secret Annual Fashion Show Cancelled, Parent Company Issues Statment

Victoria's Secret annual holiday show has finally been cancelled. Representatives from the lingerie brand’s parent company revealed on Thursday, November 21. Read on to know about the issue.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show cancelled

The coveted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that started back in 1995 will not be happening this year. Every year the show features top models from the fashion industry strutting down poon their runway in the brand’s lingerie. The representatives of the parent company confirmed the news.

L brand, Victoria's Secret's parent company confirmed the news on Thursday, November 21. L Brands CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer said that they will be communicating with their customers but nothing that he would say will be similar to the magnitude of the fashion show. The CFO made the remark after a question was posed regarding how the company planned to make up for the publicity that usually happens because of the iconic fashion show.

CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer during his official statement also said that no general impact was seen on a specific material or on short term sales as a response to the airing of the fashion show. He further stated that he is not alarmed regarding the fashion show not being aired. He said that the show has previously aired at different times over the years and they did not see a material impact on the results for the next few days.

Back in July, Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik made a statement that the fashion show has been cancelled this year. The company at that point in time did not comment or confirm her remarks. L Brands had previously revealed that they will be making certain changes to the annual fashion show but did not confirm that the show will be outright cancelled.

The 2018 show featured musical performances by Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey, and The Chainsmokers last year. Victoria Secret’s legendary model Adriana Lima also walked for the last time in the show. According to sources of a media portal, Adriana Lima cited the lingerie brand’s narrow-minded approach towards body types and shapes for quitting the show. The lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has been receiving heavy criticism for the last few years due to their inclusivity issues towards women of different ethnicities and body shapes and sizes.

