The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Victoria's Secret Annual Fashion Show Cancelled, Parent Company Issues Statment

Fashion

Victoria's Secret annual fashion show has been officially cancelled. The lingerie brand's parent company L Brands made an official statement regarding the show.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Victoria Secret

Victoria's Secret annual holiday show has finally been cancelled. Representatives from the lingerie brand’s parent company revealed on Thursday, November 21. Read on to know about the issue.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show cancelled

The coveted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that started back in 1995 will not be happening this year. Every year the show features top models from the fashion industry strutting down poon their runway in the brand’s lingerie. The representatives of the parent company confirmed the news.

Also read | UFC: Megan Anderson Stuns Fans With Her Physique In Sizzling Instagram Post

L brand, Victoria's Secret's parent company confirmed the news on Thursday, November 21. L Brands CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer said that they will be communicating with their customers but nothing that he would say will be similar to the magnitude of the fashion show. The CFO made the remark after a question was posed regarding how the company planned to make up for the publicity that usually happens because of the iconic fashion show.

CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer during his official statement also said that no general impact was seen on a specific material or on short term sales as a response to the airing of the fashion show. He further stated that he is not alarmed regarding the fashion show not being aired. He said that the show has previously aired at different times over the years and they did not see a material impact on the results for the next few days.

Also read | Disha Patani: The Baaghi 2 Actor's Best Photoshoot Looks

Back in July, Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik made a statement that the fashion show has been cancelled this year. The company at that point in time did not comment or confirm her remarks. L Brands had previously revealed that they will be making certain changes to the annual fashion show but did not confirm that the show will be outright cancelled.

The 2018 show featured musical performances by Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey, and The Chainsmokers last year. Victoria Secret’s legendary model Adriana Lima also walked for the last time in the show. According to sources of a media portal, Adriana Lima cited the lingerie brand’s narrow-minded approach towards body types and shapes for quitting the show. The lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has been receiving heavy criticism for the last few years due to their inclusivity issues towards women of different ethnicities and body shapes and sizes.

Also read | Katy Perry’s Fiancé Orlando Bloom Wants To Have Kids With Her

Also read | Rihanna: Know Why The Popstar Recently Apologized To Her Fans

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG