Style Bodysuit Like A Chic Top In Celeb Approved Ways

Want To Wear Bodysuit Top But Worried About Bulges? Here Are 5 Effortless Ways To Style It Like Celebs | Image: X

Let’s be honest, after trousers without pockets, one of the most annoying struggles many women deal with while getting dressed is tops and shirts coming untucked and bunching up inside the waistband. Even though we all love the timeless look of a crisp shirt paired with blue denim, keeping it neatly tucked in often feels like a real challenge. That’s where bodysuits come to the rescue.

Bodysuits have stayed a classic fashion staple. Over time, designers have refreshed them with modern design, making them an essential piece in every millennial's wardrobe. In recent years, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and many more actress spotted wearing bodysuits like a top effortlessly. If you want to look good in Bodysuits, here’s how you can wear and pair them with all kinds of outfits.

How celebs styled bodysuit tops

Kareena Kapoor

File photo of Kareena Kapoor from X

Kareena Kapoor often shows exactly how to style the effortless bodysuit in different ways. She also keeps her bottom flexible. Whether she pairs it with patent leather skirts, denim joggers, or relaxed trousers, she proves that a well-fitted top can make any lower look amazing.

Malaika Arora

File photo of Malaika Arora from X

Malaika Arora carries off almost any look with ease. When she wears bold bodysuits, she pairs them with high-waist, boat-cut jeans to look flattering.

Disha Patani

File photo of Disha Patani from X

Disha Patani always chooses the bolder side of fashion. She has worn lacy, bustier-inspired, sheer bodysuits that blur the line between lingerie and outerwear.

Kriti Sanon

File photo of Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stays true to her own style, which feels feminine, playful, and full of fun. In this look, she wears a pink bodysuit and shapes it to match her vibe with paper bag-waist PU shorts. She keeps it relaxed with white trainers and a ponytail.

How you can style Bodysuit tops

Throw on a long shirt or a shirt dress over a bodysuit for an easy daytime look that feels relaxed yet stylish.

Pair a bodysuit with high-waisted jeans or baggy high-waisted trousers, and add a neatly fitted short jacket in canvas, denim, or wool.