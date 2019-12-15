Wedding Reception Style Etiquette One Needs To Follow At These Events

The marriage season has begun and getting your style game on point is the top priority. This can be quite a challenging affair in India as we have to also look at a lot of cultures and traditions. Each culture has a separate way and a dedicated dress code for specific events. Here is a list of how you could dress up for your wedding reception.

How to dress up for your wedding reception

Know the dress code

Firstly, before attending any wedding reception, you need to know the dress code. The hosts might decide on a colour combination or it can be a bow tie themed party, the list can go on. You need to know where you’re headed and the dress code.

Avoid wearing white

White is a beautiful colour however regardless of which wedding you’re going to be in, white is a pretty plain colour. You can wear a white skirt or a white shoe, but wearing an entirely white outfit will just make you stand out and not in a good way. Remember its someone else’s day to be the centre of attraction and clearly not yours.

Formals

For Guys

A wedding is a semi-casual event, you need to be dressed formally and look sharp. Wearing a suit or a Sherwani would be perfect. However, wearing sneakers at a wedding is not acceptable, wearing shimmery shirts or pants too is a huge let-down. Wear something that compliments the event, your dress code needs to be sharp and clean. Wearing a well-tailored shirt with trousers and a good pair of formal brogues or Clarks would be a suitable choice instead of a suit.

Accessorize

For Girls

Accessorizing for such events is important, however going overboard with it will just spoil the look that you are trying to achieve. You need to understand your dress, or whatever you are wearing and pair the accessories accordingly. They don’t necessarily need to be colour coded, but the format needs to be maintained.