What Is A Bajuband? Learn To Style This Regal Accessory Like Sobhita Dhulipala

Don't worry if you are wondering what a Bajuband is, because you’re not alone. A lot of people may not be familiar with this traditional accessory but Bajuband is an Indian traditional jewellery piece worn around the upper arm.

What is a Bajuband?

Adding elegance to an outfit Bajuband is typically worn on both arms along with necklace, earrings and waistlines.

The tradition of wearing Bajuband dates back a thousand years, but in recent times, Sobhita Dhulipala who married actor Naga Chaitanya pushed the Bajuband into the fashion spotlight during their wedding nuptials.

Sobhita Dhulipala revives Bajuband trends

Mangala Snaanam Look: Sobhita looked radiant and exuded regal during her Mangala Snaanam ceremony. For the event, she chose to wear a yellow saree paired with an orange-tone drap styled in a saree. She completed her looks with a gold colour Bajuband along with other matching accessories.

Pelli Kuthuru ceremony: Sobhita dazzled in a stunning red silk saree during her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony. She wore an uneven contemporary Bajuband to complete her looks, keeping her hair centre from the middle Sobhita was soaked in the moments.

Wedding ceremony: For her wedding ceremony, Sobhita wore an intricate Bajuband embedded with colourful stones and other detailing.

Public appearance: You may have thought that the tale about Sobhita's Bajuband game is over after her wedding ceremony. But she made a public appearance at a wedding reception in a stunning golden suit with a gold accent Bajuband