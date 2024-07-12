Published 22:04 IST, July 12th 2024
When Anant Ambani's 50-Carat Diamond Brooch Stole The Show At His Jamnagar Pre-wedding as Bash
The yellow diamonds selected in various shades to enhance the lion's mane's texture for Anant Ambani's wedding brooch was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Anant Ambani's 50-carat diamond wedding brooch | Image: Lorraineschwartz/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:04 IST, July 12th 2024