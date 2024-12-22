Why is Thompson Murder Suspect's Sex Appeal, Jumpsuit Colour a Point of Discussion?

While 2024 was many things from the escalation of Israel-Hamas war, Bashar Assad's ouster from Syria, Republican candidate Donald Trump 's historic comeback as the forthcoming US President, no one would have thought a 26-year-old Luigi Mangione charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson would go viral for his Italian good looks, whilst his jumpsuit is being compared to a Saint Laurent runway collection.

Merchandise projecting Mangione as larger than life such as hoodies, t-shirts, coffee mugs, and shot glasses have started selling on retail selling sites like Amazon , Etsy, and eBay.

"On Etsy, products were being offered with Mangione’s likeness and the phrase ‘Deny, Defend, Depose.’" When the NYPD News released a few photos of Mangione dressed in an orange jumpsuit, the response was unsurprising — most comments focused on his striking Italian good looks. One user tweeted his photo with a "Parental Advisory Explicit Content" logo, while another wrote, "Did you guys… make him hotter?." according to a Morning Brew report.

Diet Prada shared this photograph of Luigi Mangione, captioning it as, “It’s giving Saint Laurent. Luigi Mangione arrives in NYC.”

Luigi Mangione orange jumpsuit likened to Saint Laurent



The buzz began when NYPD released images of Mangione in a standard-issue orange jumpsuit. Social media went wild, comparing the prison attire to designs seen on Saint Laurent’s runway. Fashion watchdog Diet Prada amplified the frenzy, posting side-by-side photos with the caption: “It’s giving Saint Laurent. Luigi Mangione arrives in NYC.”

Comments quickly turned the spectacle into high-fashion satire. Reality star Christine Quinn even joined the conversation with a hilarious critique, noting, “This jumpsuit isn’t just orange. It’s fluorescent orange. Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent all showcased this shade before it landed in a penitentiary laundry bin. Honestly? It just needs a belt.”