Updated 13 March 2026 at 21:35 IST
Zendaya Brings Back Whitney Houston’s Classic Bridal White Mini Dress In Her Own Style
The Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 12, where Zendaya arrived in a vintage look that carried a touch of pop-culture history.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Just days after fuelling widespread speculation about her rumoured marriage to Tom Holland and following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya stepped out in another striking all-white outfit that quickly got the internet talking.
The Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 12, where Zendaya arrived in a vintage look that carried a touch of pop-culture history. For the glamorous evening, Zendaya chose a rare vintage mini dress from Cachè. Designers originally created the elegant white outfit in 1987 for legendary singer Whitney Houston. The same dress later appeared in the 2008 film Sex and the City, where Carrie Bradshaw wore it.
The dress featured a clean, structured shape that highlighted Zendaya’s tall frame. An ornate floral detail sat on the shoulder and included gold and silver accents, adding sparkle to the otherwise minimalist design.
Although the dress looked elegant and stylish, Zendaya’s jewellery drew the most attention. She wore several gold rings stacked on her left hand, including a tri-band rolling ring. Beneath the stacked rings, she also wore the same gold wedding band she had appeared with several times in recent weeks. This detail has further fuelled speculation about her relationship status.
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Alongside the headline-grabbing rings, she paired the vintage dress with sleek white heels from Christian Louboutin and a simple gold bracelet, keeping the overall look monochromatic. Zendaya’s appearance comes as rumours continue to grow that she and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 21:35 IST