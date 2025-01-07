Published 07:42 IST, January 7th 2025
Zendaya-Selena: Celebrities Who Stole The Spotlight With Glitz And Glam At Golden Globes 2025
Showcasing staggeringly bold diamonds to aesthetic custom outfits, check out all the best-dressed celebrities that we absolutely adore.
Golden Globe Awards 2025: The much-anticipated Golden Globe Awards finally took place for the 82nd time on 6 January 2025 at Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles. On the red carpet, celebrities from across borders wore luxury ensembles, but only a few stole the spotlight with their glitz and glam.
Showcasing staggeringly bold diamonds to aesthetic custom outfits, here are some looks that we absolutely adore.
Zendaya
At the Golden Globe Awards 2025, all eyes were on Zendaya for many reasons, but what struck the heart of fans was her stunning vintage look. Donning a rust-orange colour gown by Loius Vuitton Zendaya exuded elegance. She accessorized her outfit with bold diamonds from the Bvlgari High Jewellery necklace. As per reports, her necklace featured 48 carats of diamonds and a solid oval paraiba tourmaline.
Selena Gomez
The Lose You to Love Me singer, Selena Gomez, channeled her very own fairytale story at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2025. Benny Blanco's fiancée dazzled in an ice-blue Prada gown and paired it with an 18-carat Tiffany & Co Celeste Shooting Star Necklace that features 990 diamonds with star details and billowing ribbons.
