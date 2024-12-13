14th National Street Food Festival To Kick Off In The Capital From Dec 14-15

The 14th National Street Food Festival is all set to take place from 14-15 December 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

The festival is being organized by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) bringing street vendors from 27 states and union territories to showcase diversity, culture and roots.

500 cuisines to impress you

From Kerala 's Malabari Biryani to Kashmir's Wazwan and Gujarat 's Dabeli, Tripura's Chicken Bharta, Bengal's Bhutte ki Kachori, Chicken Kosha, Paya Soup, and Bhakka, are among 500 cuisines that will leave you wanting it more. There will be tea stalls to keep you warm from 8 different states.

(Street food vendors. Image: Pexels)

Promotion of food processing will be the highlight of the festival by installing 10 Chowks to showcase how to process food like pickles, banana chips and other food products from street food vendors from across the states.

What is a "NASVI Stars"?

Taking this initiative to another level the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) will also acknowledge street food vendors participants with a special badge called “NASVI Stars”

This initiative will not only boost the enthusiasm of street food vendors but also allow the people of Delhi and those visitors to explore India's food plater in one junction.