15 Inspiring National Endangered Species Day Quotes To Share On Social Media

National Endangered Species Day is observed every third Friday of May and is recognised as a global event. This year, this occasion falls on May 21 and comes with the theme of 'Wildlife without Borders'. This event aims at promoting the history of the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and spreading awareness about the protection of the endangered species of our planet. Let's take a moment to celebrate this day by sharing the following National Endangered Species Day quotes with our friends and family. Happy National Endangered Species Day 2021!

National Endangered Species Day Quotes

We all have a responsibility to protect endangered species, both for their sake and for the sake of our own future generations—Loretta Lynch

If we human beings learn to see the intricacies that bind one part of a natural system to another and then to us, we will no longer argue about the importance of wilderness protection, or over the question of saving endangered species, or how human communities must base their economic futures - not on short-term exploitation - but on long-term, sustainable development—Gaylord Nelson

We don’t own the planet Earth; we belong to it. And we must share it with our wildlife — Steve Irwin

Workable solutions for Earth are urgently needed. Saving seals and tigers, or fighting yet another oil pipeline through a wilderness area, while laudable, is merely shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic. - Lawrence Anthony

What is a fish without a river? What is a bird without a tree to nest in? What is an Endangered Species Act without any enforcement mechanism to ensure their habitat is protected? It is nothing—Jay Inslee

Conserving habitats is a wellspring for the next industrial revolution—Janine Benyus

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better — Albert Einstein

Living wild species are like a library of books still unread. Our heedless destruction of them is akin to burning that library without ever having read its books. - John Dingell

The continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is important to the quality of life of humans — Jim Fowler

The rarer they get, the fewer meanings animals can have. Eventually, rarity is all they are made of. The condor is an icon of extinction. There's little else to it now but being the last of its kind. And in this lies the diminution of the world. How can you love something, how can you fight to protect it, if all it means is loss? - Helen Macdonald

It is a drastic mistake to eliminate the provisions that have to do with the protection of habitat for endangered species. It is my opinion that the Endangered Species Act is 99 per cent about protecting critical habitat.- Jim Saxton

The only way we can reduce the number of these endangered species is to improve and provide additional habitats where they can live and reproduce. - Lorne Greene

Wildlife crime goes well beyond just a threat to endangered species but also has impacts on our society, economy, and security. It undermines efforts to uphold the rule of law, acts as an agent for corruption, creates a barrier to development, and fuels global instability. - David Lidington

Each species is a masterpiece, a creation assembled with extreme care and genius — E. O. Wilson

The real wealth of the Nation lies in the resources of the earth – soil, water, forests, minerals, and wildlife — Rachel Carson

