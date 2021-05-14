Akshaya Tritiya Quotes In Marathi To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya marks the annual springtime for Hindus and Jains. The festival is also called Akti or Akha Teej. This festival is observed on the third Tithi of Bright Half of Vaisakha month. This day also signifies 'unending prosperity'. According to Hindu beliefs and mythology, Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation Lord Parshuram was born on this day. The dates of this festival usually fall in the month of April or May in the Gregorian calendar.

All the mahurats during this day are considered to be auspicious and events like wedding, engagement, naming a baby, etc can be done throughout the day as well. It is also believed that if anyone sets to do an important work today, they will surely be successful in it. Here are some Akshaya Tritiya quotes in Marathi to send to your loved ones on this occasion.

Akshaya Tritiya quotes in Marathi

This day is considered to be one of the most important ones in the Hindu calendar. People celebrate this day by worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. Because of the pandemic, people cannot visit their loved ones to celebrate this day in person but one can surely send heartfelt wishes to them by forwarding these Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 quotes.

आनंदाचे तोरण लागो दारी

सुंदर रांगोळी अवतरे अंगणी,

सुखासमाधानाचा असो आजचा दिवस हीच सदिच्छा..

अक्षय तृतीयेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

आजच्या या शुभ दिवशी

भगवान देवी लक्ष्मीस प्रार्थना आहे

त्यांची कृपादृष्टी सदैव तुम्हा व

तुमच्या कुटुंबावर राहो

अक्षय तृतीयेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

नोटांनी भरलेला खिसा असो

आनंदाने भरलेले जग

या अक्षय तृतीयेला तुम्हास

लाभो सुख शांती अनेक..!

अक्षय तृतीयेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

अक्षय चा अर्थ “कधीही नष्ट होणारा” असा आहे

आजच्या या शुभ दिवशी माझी प्रार्थना आहे की

आपल्या जीवनात प्रेम, सुख, समृद्धी, उत्साह आणि धनाची

कधीही कमतरता न येवो.

अक्षय तृतीयाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

शिखरे उत्कर्षाची सर तुम्ही करत रहावी…

कधी वळून पाहता आमची शुभेच्छा स्मरावी…

तुमच्या इच्छा आकांक्षाचा वेल

गगनाला भिडू दे…

आई भवानीच्या कृपेने तुमच्या जीवनात मनासारखे घडू दे..

अक्षय तृतीयेच्या अक्षय शुभेच्छा.

आयुष्यातील पहिली वेळ असेल

श्रीराम नवमी असूनही

आपण आपल्या घरात असू

पण आपण आपल्या घरात राहूनच

आपल्या श्रीरामाचा जन्मोत्सव साजरा करू

आणि कोरोनाचा पराभव करू

Akshay tritiyechya hardik shubhechha

चैत्र वैशाखाचं उन्हं माय, वैशाखाचं उन्हं

खडके तापुनी झाली लाल

व माय तापुनी झाली लाल

आईच्या पायी आले फोड

व माय पायी आले फोड

आई पायी बेगडी वाव्हन

व माय बेगडी वाव्हन…

अक्षय तृतीयेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Image- Shutterstock