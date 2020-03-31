April Fool's Day Images And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 each year. Though its exact origin has remained a mystery, the April fool's day is reportedly being celebrated for over two centuries. The tradition of April fool's day revolves around pranking a person and yelling 'April Fools!'. Now, as the April Fool's day is above us all, it is important for people to wish their loved ones or even prank them if possible. Below are some images and wishes you can send to your family or loved ones in order to celebrate the April fool's day. Check them out below -

April fool's day wishes 2020

Today you are allowed to tell everything you think about your enemies and pretend it's a joke! Happy April fool's day 2020!

It's April 1 - a Fool's day, But act just like every day, And everything will be OK!

Wishing to pay your taxes today,

Because it is legal to cheat on Fool's day!

I just wanted to say a goodbye,

I decided to go away for a while,

Please, don't follow my way,

My ticket is booked for... a Fool's day!

B – You are the Best

C – You are Cute

D – You are Dear to Me

E – You are Excellent

F – You are Funny

G – You are Good-Looking

H – hehe

I – I’m

J – JOKING



Happy April Fool’s Day 2020

Celebration Of Fools.



So,



Go And Join Them..



Happy fool's day 2020

A Day Will Come,

When The Whole World Will

Celebrate;

YOUR NAME

YOUR FAME

YOUR PERSONALITY

YOUR THOUGHTS

YOUR VIEWS



BUT KEEP IN MIND,

APRIL FOOL Comes

Once A Year.

Happy fool's day 2020

Image courtesy - Instagram