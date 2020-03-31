The Debate
April Fool's Day Images And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family

Festivals

April fool images and wishes have been listed below. Read below to know some of the best wishes to send your friends and family this April fool's day.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
april fool images

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 each year. Though its exact origin has remained a mystery, the April fool's day is reportedly being celebrated for over two centuries. The tradition of April fool's day revolves around pranking a person and yelling 'April Fools!'. Now, as the April Fool's day is above us all, it is important for people to wish their loved ones or even prank them if possible. Below are some images and wishes you can send to your family or loved ones in order to celebrate the April fool's day. Check them out below -

Also read: April Fool's Day misinformation on Coronavirus could land pranksters 6 months jail: Police

April fool's day wishes 2020

  • Today you are allowed to tell everything you think about your enemies and pretend it's a joke! Happy April fool's day 2020!
  • Trust no one today,
    It's April 1 - a Fool's day,
    But act just like every day,
  • And everything will be OK!
  • Wishing to pay your taxes today,
    Because it is legal to cheat on Fool's day!
corona go
go corona

Also read: Not April Fool's! England's Ashes jerseys to get a paradigm-shifting revamp

  • I just wanted to say a goodbye,
    I decided to go away for a while,
    Please, don't follow my way,
    My ticket is booked for... a Fool's day!
  • A – You are Attractive
    B – You are the Best
    C – You are Cute
    D – You are Dear to Me
    E – You are Excellent
    F – You are Funny
    G – You are Good-Looking
    H – hehe
    I – I’m
    J – JOKING

    Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 
  • April 1st Calls For A
    Celebration Of Fools.

    So,

    Go And Join Them..

    Happy fool's day 2020 

Also read:  Justin Bieber Offers Reluctant Apology For His Shockingly Insensitive April Fool's Pregnancy Prank After Being Hammered On Social Media

go corona
go corona
go corona

Also read: Louisiana ‘stay at home’ order to be extended through April

  • A Day Will Come,
    When The Whole World Will
    Celebrate;
    YOUR NAME
    YOUR FAME
    YOUR PERSONALITY
    YOUR THOUGHTS
    YOUR VIEWS

    BUT KEEP IN MIND,
    APRIL FOOL Comes
    Once A Year.
    Happy fool's day 2020 
  • A common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools. Happy fool's day 2020. 
go corona
go corona

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Italy extends lockdown until 'at least' April 12

go corona
go corona
go

Image courtesy - Instagram

First Published:
