April Fools Day: Quotes, Pictures, And GIFs To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones

April 1 is the universal celebration of pranking and tricking people. It is an annual custom that consists of practical jokes and hoaxes. The player of the joke often exposes their joke by shouting April Fools in the end. The day is a popular event since the 19th century.

This day is not a public holiday in any country with the exception of Odesa in Ukraine. There is a custom of playing harmless pranks on people especially one's neighbour. This day has a charm of its own, here are a few April Fool quotes, pictures and GIFs, to send around the April fools 2020.

April Fool quotes, pictures and GIFs to send

Quotes and Wishes

Hey, you! Yes, you! It’s your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool’s Day! My friend thinks he’s the smartest and feels only an onion can make him cry. So, I just threw a stone at his face and made him realise he was wrong. You are precious to me… I cannot live my life without you even for a minute… You are my life and I can feel you everywhere! Don’t put much pressure on your little brain! I am talking about oxygen. Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo. I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary or even birthday; But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you. Happy April Fool’s Day, buddy! What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day! Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day! The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes. Hey, buddy! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks! You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring and an understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day! It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and YOU have already done a good job. April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you. You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you! Today is the day when the world celebrates the existence of people like you, their personality and views. You are just so lucky! Earth may stop rotating; Birds may stop flying; Candles may stop melting, And hearts may stop beating. But your brain will never start working. 'April Fool Day' was meant just for people like you! Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day! April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four. Isn’t it appropriate that the month of the tax begins with April Fool’s Day and ends with cries of May Day! It’s not my fault I haven’t wished you a happy birthday. I wasn’t sure that Facebook was not making an April fool’s joke on me. The aim of a joke is not to degrade the human being, but to remind him that he is already degraded.

ALSO READ | April Fools’ Day: Can The AI Be Made To Joke And Recognize These

GIFs

ALSO READ | April Fools' Day: Google’s 'inventions', Screen Cleaner, Tulip And Spoon Bending, Would've Changed The World, Only If It Was True

April Fool 2020

ALL IMAGE SOURCES / PIXABAY

ALSO READ | Best Of Google's April Fool Day Pranks And Jokes Of All Time

ALSO READ | April Fool's Day Misinformation On Coronavirus Could Land Pranksters 6 Months Jail: Police