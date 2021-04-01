April Fool's Day Pranks: Here Are Some Harmless Prank Ideas For This Year

April Fool’s Day 2021 is right around the corner. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, days like these can provide great relief and reason to laugh out loud and pull pranks that can lighten the mood. This day is observed across the world in almost all countries and has become a favourite one for many people. You get to pull elaborate pranks on people, which can sometimes even make them angry, but then you can get away by saying it was April Fool’s Day. Here are some April Fool's day pranks and April Fool's Day jokes for students.

April Fool's day pranks for students

Make those pestering Caramel onions

Cooking bizarre dishes to fool someone is an art form that can come very on April Fool’s day. One of the easiest delicacies to prepare when you want to fool someone is Caramel Onions. Put the onion in caramel syrup and add a stick to it which will make it look like a dessert. Whoever makes the blunder of being enticed by your caramel syrup-soaked abomination will rue the day.

Photo replacements

This is a generic and easy to do a prank. Replace some family photos in your house with the ones of the celebs. What can kick this up a notch is if you morph the photos of your parents with that of a celebrity’s.

The Fake food prank

The fake food prank is trending these days on the internet. For executing this prank you can cut a piece of cardboard and add some sauces over it. This will make it look like a pizza. You can then try and get people to taste it. But like with every prank you need to make sure that you don’t take it too far. Make sure people do not swallow it your cardboard cutout pizza.

'Call out my name' prank

Just record audio of you calling out one of your family members. Then hide the phone and time the recording to play from one room. Make sure that you are in the other room when the voice recording plays. As soon as your family member or friend will hear you they will rush to check on you.

Calling your husband a ‘friend’ prank

This prank has been popularized by TikTok. For doing this prank you need a few acting skills. You need to pretend that you are talking to a phone in front of your husband. Pretend to talk in a flirtatious manner on the phone and then say, “Oh well no, I am not doing much right now I am just with a friend,” in a casual tone. You can watch the surprised reaction of your husband before he starts turning green with jealousy. Here is a compilation of this prank to help you execute it well.

Image Credit: Shutterstock