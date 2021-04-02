Are Banks Open On Good Friday In The US? Is Good Friday Considered A Federal Holiday?

Good Friday 2021 takes place on April 2nd this time. This day is of much significance to the Christian communities around the world. Typically, Christians arrange mass prayers on this day and observe fast together in the remembrance of Jesus Christ. In most parts of the world though, Good Friday is not considered a bank holiday. In the United States, how many states consider Good Friday a holiday? Are banks open on Good Friday in the US?

Since Good Friday is not considered a federal holiday, most banks around the country will be open for service, However, in the United States, eleven states recognise this day as a state holiday, out of which nine states mark it as a full holiday. The states are Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey, Hawaii, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, Texas and Kentucky. The latter two mark this day as an optional holiday and a half-day holiday, respectively. In rare cases, banks are allowed to remain open in these states. Having said that, the service availability depends on the bank itself.

While most banks observe a holiday on this day, a few banks like the Bank of America, Citibank, M&T Bank, Union Bank, BB&T, SunTrust Bank among others will be open. The availability also majorly depends on the individual locations of the bank. Customers who have work to do with the bank on this day will need to visit the official website or intimate a call with the local branch to find out. The tab, Location or Branch, will be available on the homepage to determine whether the nearest bank is open. Most locations will be open for services regarding cash withdrawal from ATM, depositing money, paying bills, etc.

Meanwhile, please note that the stock market will remain shut on this day, meaning that Nasdaq among other exchanges will not be trading on the occasion of the Good Friday holiday. Since it's not considered a federal holiday, most schools and public services will be open on this day. Residents of the previously mentioned states will get to enjoy a holiday though.

Image Source: Shutterstock