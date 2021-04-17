Are Banks Open On Patriot's Day In USA? Read About Patriot's Day Here

Patriot's Day in the US is on Monday, April 19, 2021. The day is celebrated to commemorate the Battle of Menotomy and the Battles of Lexington and Concord that led to the formation of the new nation. It marks the beginning of the American revolution. The Battles of Lexington and Concord began on the same date in 1775 as Patriot's Day 2021 date. It is celebrated on the third Monday of April in a few states of the country including Wisconsin, Maine, and Massachusetts. While Patriot's Day is celebrated as a state holiday, a question more often is raised, 'Are banks open on Patriot's Day in USA?' Read ahead to find the answer.

Is Patriot's Day bank holiday?

Although on Patriot's Day, all the schools, colleges and most businesses are closed, it is not marked as a bank holiday. The day is celebrated as a state holiday in three states and is not considered a national holiday. The three states enjoy several events on the day. While Massachusetts and Maine celebrate it on the third Monday of April, Wisconsin particularly celebrates it on April 19th.

Patriot's Day celebration in Boston

In Boston, Massachusetts, the day is celebrated with the Boston Marathon. It is an annual event in which the public can participate. It is also one of the most viewed events and the oldest annual marathon in the world as it commenced in 1897. Residents of Florida also participates in the Marathon but the state does not observe any holiday on the occasion. The Boston Marathon was also celebrated during the World Wars. Since 1897, it was never cancelled until 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Boston Marathon was rescheduled to September from April in 2020. However, due to the global situation, it got cancelled in May.

The baseball team of Boston, the Boston Red Sox started playing in Fenway Park on Patriot's Day as a tradition in 1959. Its continuity has been affected several times due to weather conditions and in 2020 it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Despite the Boston Marathon bombing in the year 2013, the game was played as it ended before the disaster took place.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock