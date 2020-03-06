Attukal Pongala 2020 Program List, Time, Date, And Location Of 'Women's Sabarimala'

Attukal Pongala is a religious festival which is celebrated in Trivandrum at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. The ten-day festival has a huge number of women gathering together on the 9th day as a part of their prayers. They come together and cook a rice dish called Pongala in earthen pots. It is also famously known as Women's Sabarimala. Just before they start cooking, there is also a ritual called Aduppuvettu, which basically has a priest lighting the Pongala hearth in the temple. This time around, the event is happening in the second week of March. Have a look at Attukal Pongala 2020 program list, date, time, location, and other details here.

Attukal Pongala 2020

Attukal Pongala 2020 date and time

This time, the Attukal Pongala event will be held on March 9, 2020. The events for the day will start at 10:20 am in the morning. Make sure your bookings are made for the Pongala either at the spot or online. The 10-day festival at Bhagavathy temple has already begun on March 1, 2020. You can witness a number of rituals if you visit around these ten days. Attukal Pongala 2021 date was also released recently. It will be held on February 27, 2021.

Attukal Pongala 2020 program list

There are quite a few things happening this Attukal Pongala, which will specifically be on March 9, 2020. On March 9, the main event will start at 10:20 am with the lighting of Pongala Hearths by the priests. This will be followed by the sanctification of Pongala at 2:10 pm. After this event, the Kuthiyottam Chooralkuthu will be held at 7:30 pm. According to the schedule released, the commencement of the procession will happen at 10:30 pm on March 9.

Attukal Pongala Trivandrum location

Attukal Bhagavathy temple is where the Attukal Pongala will happen in the capital of Kerala, Trivandrum. The temple is basically located at Chiramukku Rd in Attukal, Manacaud. You will get local rickshaws on your way there. You will not have an issue finding the place as the locals are well aware of the location.

Attukal Pongala online booking

You will get all the information related to Attukal Pongal on their official site. You have the option called “PONGALA BOOKING” which will help you get all things online. Make sure you note all the details offline. Here is the link to visit. http://www.attukal.org/vazhipadu.aspx

