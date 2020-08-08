Balaram Jayanti 2020: Read History, Significance, And Importance Of This Day

Balaram Jayanti is an auspicious day and celebrated in various regions of India with different rituals and customs. Balaram Jayanti is a festival celebrated for Lord Balaram on his birth anniversary. Lord Balaram is Lord Krishna’s elder brother and devotees observe this day as per the Gregorian calendar which falls in the month of May or April. In some parts of India, Balaram Jayanti is celebrated on the day of Akshaya Tritiya while in other areas, it is observed on the Shravan Purnima.

This auspicious festival is very popular as Lalahi Chhath or Shahti in some of the Northern states of the country. Balaram Jayanti is also celebrated in the name of Randhan Chhath or Baladeva Chhath in Gujarat. All the devotees and Vaishnavas celebrate this festival with much devotion and joy. It is also said that Balaram Jayanti should be celebrated on the auspicious timings of the day. The puja of Balaram Jayanti is performed on a Shubh Muhurat as it gives maximum benefits to the devotees.

Balaram Jayanti 2020 date and timings:

Balaram Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on 09 August, as per the Bhadrapada month.

Balaram Jayanti 2020 Timings (Muhurat):

Sunrise: August 09, 2020, 6:04 AM

Sunset:August 09, 2020 6:59 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: August 09, 2020, 4:19 AM

Shashthi Tithi Ends: August 10, 2020, 6:43 AM

Balaram Jayanti Significance

According to the Hindu religion and Puranas, Lord Balarama was the ninth incarnation of the Lord Vishnu. Lord Balaram was meant to be very powerful and with the powers he had, he had demolished the giant demon, Asura Dhenuka. In some of the other Hindu scriptures, it is also mentioned that Lord Balaram was the incarnation of the great snake, God Aadi Sesha. This snake is the one on which Lord Vishnu used to sleep on. Lord Balaram symbolizes power and strength, and it is also believed that he is the seventh child of Vasudeva and Devaki.

The people who are devotees of Lord Balaram and worship him celebrate Balaram Jayanti with great gusto. The devotees also perform a Puja with all the rituals and observing a Balaram Jayanti Vrat. It is believed that by doing all this, the devotee is bestowed with physical strength.

Rituals of the Balaram Jayanti 2020 Vrat

Balaram Jayanti, the puja of this festival is celebrated by the devotees in the early morning. After waking up early in the morning, devotees take a bath and start preparing for the Puja.

After that, the temple is decorated with flowers and leaves before the Puja begins, and the idols of Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama are also decorated with new clothes.

The Balarama Jayanti celebration takes place at all those temples where Lord Balarama and Lord Krishna are worshipped.

The devotees who do this fast, go without eating until noon-time and a holy bath is offered to the idols of Lord Balarama and Lord Krishna with Panchamrit by the Pandits and the devotees

Dancing and singing bhajans and folk songs on this day is a ritual and a way of remembering Lord Balarama on this auspicious day.

