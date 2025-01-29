sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:54 IST, January 29th 2025

Basant Panchami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals Of Vasant Panchami

Another popular festival in the Hindu calendar, the Basant Panchami is dedicated to the Lord Saraswati.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
When is Vasant Panchami 2025?
When is Vasant Panchami 2025? | Image: FreePik

Basant Panchami 2025: In 2025, Basant Panchami will fall on February 2, i.e. Sunday. The Basant Panchami festival is also popularly known as Vasant Panchami, it is an auspicious celebration that marks the beginning of the season of spring and also the victory of knowledge and creativity over darkness and ignorance.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Another popular festival in the Hindu calendar, the Basant Panchami is dedicated to the Lord Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati embodies the power of knowledge, arts, music, science, and technology.

Auspicious time for Saraswati Puja

As per Drik Panchang, the Vasant Panchami Muhurat starts at 7:09 am and ends at 12:35 pm, which will last for the duration of 5 Hours and 26 Mins.

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment is at 12:35 pm. And, Panchami Tithi begins at 9:14 am on February 2, 2025, and ends at 6:52 am on February 3, 2025.

What people do on Basant Panchami?

On the day of Basant Panchami devotees come together to perform sacred rituals, such as:

  • Wake up early in the morning
  • Clean house and decorate
  • Dons a yellow outfit
  • Places books and other tools of knowledge in front of Lord Saraswati's idol
  • Offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati
  • Offer a yellow flower to Lord Saraswati.
  • Sharing prasad
  • Recite mantras

“People worship Goddess Saraswati to get enlightened with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance,” states Drik Panchang.

Updated 14:54 IST, January 29th 2025