Basant Panchami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals Of Vasant Panchami

Basant Panchami 2025: In 2025, Basant Panchami will fall on February 2, i.e. Sunday. The Basant Panchami festival is also popularly known as Vasant Panchami, it is an auspicious celebration that marks the beginning of the season of spring and also the victory of knowledge and creativity over darkness and ignorance.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Another popular festival in the Hindu calendar, the Basant Panchami is dedicated to the Lord Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati embodies the power of knowledge, arts, music, science, and technology.

(When is Vasant Panchami 2025? Image: FreePik)

Auspicious time for Saraswati Puja

As per Drik Panchang, the Vasant Panchami Muhurat starts at 7:09 am and ends at 12:35 pm, which will last for the duration of 5 Hours and 26 Mins.

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment is at 12:35 pm. And, Panchami Tithi begins at 9:14 am on February 2, 2025, and ends at 6:52 am on February 3, 2025.

(When is Vasant Panchami 2025? Image: FreePik)

What people do on Basant Panchami?

On the day of Basant Panchami devotees come together to perform sacred rituals, such as:

Wake up early in the morning

Clean house and decorate

Dons a yellow outfit

Places books and other tools of knowledge in front of Lord Saraswati's idol

Offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati

Offer a yellow flower to Lord Saraswati.

Sharing prasad

Recite mantras