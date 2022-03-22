Bihar Diwas 2022: Theme, History, Quotes And Wishes To Share

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is observed every year on March 22 celebrating the development of the territory of Bihar. The day is considered to be of importance as it was on this day when the British cut out the state from the Bengal Presidency in the year 1912. This year, the state is celebrating the 110th Bihar Diwas with the theme 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali'.

Bihar Diwas 2022

The 110th Bihar Diwas is said to be celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at Gandhi Maidan and Sri Krishna Memorial from March 22 to March 24.

The government of Bihar has issued a notice stating March 22 will be a public holiday to celebrate the occasion of Bihar Divas with great enthusiasm. On this day, schools celebrate the day by arranging various programmes and events and the students participate in various events to enhance the day.

One of the interesting facts about Bihar is that it was the first place where the concept of non-violence originated which took centre stage in the history of mankind. It is said that Lord Mahavira and Lord Buddha upraised this awareness around 2600 years ago.

Bihar Diwas quotes, wishes

"Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distribute the message of both. Happy Bihar Diwas 2022." “Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of our Bihar. Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas." “Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever” "Land of lots of festivals and cultures. Feeling proud to be born on this land. Happy Bihar Diwas!" "The land of history, wisdom, culture and peace. Salute to Bihar on Bihar Diwas." “Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day.”

(Image: Shutterstock)