Biju Festival 2026: Wishes, Messages, Captions, Whatsapp Status And More To Share

Biju 2026: Celebrated by the Chakma community in Tripura, the Biju Festival marks the beginning of the Chakma New Year on April 14, 2026. This lively festival lasts three days and reflects strong agricultural roots along with deep cultural meaning.

Although the Chakma people celebrate it most widely, other communities in Tripura, such as the Tripuris, Tangchangya, Marma, and Mro, also join the festivities, each following their own customs and using different names for the celebration. Here are some wishes, messages, WhatsApp statuses, and more to share with your family and friends.

Wishes

“Biju stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Biju."

“This is a time for new beginnings and the celebration of life-Happy Biju 2026!"

“Happy Biju 2026! Wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy."

“From this Biju let us only spread love, peace, and laughter."

“Let us welcome Biju with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start.”

“May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Biju 2026.”

“May the vibrant celebrations of Biju spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Biju celebrations with your loved ones.”

Captions

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Biju! Let's celebrate the new year with love and positivity. #BijuFestival2026 #NewYear"

"Phool Biju vibes! 🌸 Floating away the sorrows of the old year and welcoming the new with hope. #Biju2026 #ChakmaCulture"

"Happy Biju! Enjoy the traditional Pajan and joyous festivities! #Biju #Festival"

"Warm Biju greetings! May this year be filled with abundance and laughter."

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