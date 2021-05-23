Brother's Day Wishes And Greetings To Greet Your Brother With And Make Him Feel Special

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Brother's Day is celebrated each year on May 24 in India. The day is dedicated in gratitude for one's brothers, elder or younger who have been a good sibling and a friend. A brother might fight you or speak sarcastically, but when the time comes he will stand to protect you. From stealing your chocolate to buying you a whole new pack, a brother is the one who will be there for you. The bond between siblings is special and this day serves as a reason to relive the fond memories. Brother's Day 2021 is just around the corner, so here are some Brother's Day wishes to share with your brothers!
“Nothing can stop me from loving my brother.” – Brandy Norwood
“What strange creatures brothers are!” – Jane Austen
“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” – Anna Quindlen
“Your brother is always the first male friend you will have in your life.” – Ritu Ghatourey
“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell
“There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother.” – Astrid Alauda
There are very few things in the world in which I take huge pride, one of them is you brother. I wish you a happy brothers day!
Harder than a rock, gentle as a military man, humble as a CEO, and fit as a world-class athlete. Only these words best describe my brother’s personality. Happy brothers day big bro!
We had more than a fair share of fights in our childhood. But now things are pretty seamless and a mutual bond of respect exists between us. I wish you a great brother's day!