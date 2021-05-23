Last Updated:

Brother's Day Wishes And Greetings To Greet Your Brother With And Make Him Feel Special

Brother's Day is just around the corner, and if you don't remember a good quote, then fret not. You can take a pick from one of these.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
brother's day wishes

Image: Shutterstock


Brother's Day is celebrated each year on May 24 in India. The day is dedicated in gratitude for one's brothers, elder or younger who have been a good sibling and a friend. A brother might fight you or speak sarcastically, but when the time comes he will stand to protect you. From stealing your chocolate to buying you a whole new pack, a brother is the one who will be there for you. The bond between siblings is special and this day serves as a reason to relive the fond memories. Brother's Day 2021 is just around the corner, so here are some Brother's Day wishes to share with your brothers!

Brother's Day quotes from popular literature and songs

  • “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” – Marc Brown

  • “Nothing can stop me from loving my brother.” – Brandy Norwood

  • “What strange creatures brothers are!” – Jane Austen

  • “There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” – Anna Quindlen

    READ | Mother's Day wishes in Hindi to share with your mother and make her feel special

  • “Your brother is always the first male friend you will have in your life.” – Ritu Ghatourey

  • “Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

  • “There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother.” – Astrid Alauda

    READ | Mother's Day wishes from a daughter to a mother to celebrate this special day

Brother's Day greetings to send to your brother

(Image: Shutterstock)

First Published:
COMMENT