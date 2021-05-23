Brother's Day Wishes And Greetings To Greet Your Brother With And Make Him Feel Special

Brother's Day is celebrated each year on May 24 in India. The day is dedicated in gratitude for one's brothers, elder or younger who have been a good sibling and a friend. A brother might fight you or speak sarcastically, but when the time comes he will stand to protect you. From stealing your chocolate to buying you a whole new pack, a brother is the one who will be there for you. The bond between siblings is special and this day serves as a reason to relive the fond memories. Brother's Day 2021 is just around the corner, so here are some Brother's Day wishes to share with your brothers!

