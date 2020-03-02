The Debate
BSNL Holiday List 2020: Extensive List Of Holidays Allotted To BSNL Employees This Year

Festivals

Here is every holiday that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited of India is going to get officially. Find out the holidays here.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
bsnl holiday list 2020

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in New Delhi issued a list of holidays with dates, occasions, and the dates. The order issued by the main office is followed by every branch across India. This governmental organisation has 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours are generally from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Apart from these 14 compulsory holidays, BSNL holidays come on several other important occasions as well and they are allotted as per the state they operate. Check out the BSNL Holidays list 2020 and the special holidays as per the state.

Apart from the 14 compulsory holidays, the employees also get the three optional holidays as Effective Holidays as per the guidelines. The offices do not enjoy any substitute holidays if the given holidays fall during the day of a weekly off.  In the extensive BSNL holiday list 2020, many holidays fall on a Sunday such as Republic Day, Muharram and Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi). The BSNL offices remain open on Saturdays. However, the Executive offices of this sector enjoy the pleasure of having an off on the 2nd Saturday of every month. The working hours on Saturdays are the same from  9 am to 5:30 pm. Here is the BSNL Holiday list 2020 with dates and the occasions for the official offs.

BSNL Holiday List 2020 (compulsory holidays)

BSNL Holidays

 Dates

Republic Day

January 26, 2020

Mahavir Jayanti

April 6, 2020

Good Friday

April 10, 2020

Buddha Purnima

May 7, 2020
Idu'l Fitr

May 25, 2020

Idu'l Zuha (Bakri Eid)

August 1, 2020

Independence Day

August 15, 2020

Muharram

August 30, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

October 2, 2020

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

October 10, 2020

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

October 30, 2020

Diwali

November 14, 2020

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

November 30, 2020

Christmas Day

December 25, 2020

BSNL Holidays (Closed Holiday List)

BSNL Holidays

 Dates Day

Republic Day

January 26, 2020

 Sunday
Holi March 10, 2020

Tuesday
Ram Navami April 02, 2020

Thursday

Mahavir Jayanti

April 6, 2020

Monday

Good Friday

April 10, 2020

 Friday

Buddha Purnima

May 7, 2020

 Thursday
Idu'l Fitr

May 25, 2020

Monday

Idu'l Zuha (Bakri Eid)

August 1, 2020

 Saturday
Janamashtami August  12, 2020

Wednesday

Independence Day

August 15, 2020

Saturday

Muharram

August 30, 2020

Sunday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

October 2, 2020

Friday

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

October 10, 2020

Sunday

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

October 30, 2020

Friday

Diwali

November 14, 2020

Saturday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

November 30, 2020

Monday

Christmas Day

December 25, 2020

Friday

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana State special BSNL holidays

BSNL Holiday List 2020

 Dates Day

Makara Sankranti

January 15, 2020

 Wednesday

Ugadi

 March 25, 2020

Sunday

Ganesh Chaturthi

 August 22, 2020

Saturday

Tamil Nadu State special BSNL holidays

BSNL Holiday List 2020

 Dates Day

Pongal (Makara Sankranthi)

January 15, 2020

 Wednesday

Vishu / Vaisakhi

 April 13, 2020

Monday

Vinayaka Chathurthi (Ganesh Chaturthi)

 August 22, 2020

Saturday

 

Bihar State special BSNL holidays

BSNL Holiday List 2020

 Dates Day

Dussehra (Maha Sapthami)

October 23, 2020

 Friday

Chhath Puja

 November 20, 2020

Friday

Official directives from BSNL:

