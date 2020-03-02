BSNL Holiday List 2020: Extensive List Of Holidays Allotted To BSNL Employees This Year

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in New Delhi issued a list of holidays with dates, occasions, and the dates. The order issued by the main office is followed by every branch across India. This governmental organisation has 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours are generally from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Apart from these 14 compulsory holidays, BSNL holidays come on several other important occasions as well and they are allotted as per the state they operate. Check out the BSNL Holidays list 2020 and the special holidays as per the state.

Apart from the 14 compulsory holidays, the employees also get the three optional holidays as Effective Holidays as per the guidelines. The offices do not enjoy any substitute holidays if the given holidays fall during the day of a weekly off. In the extensive BSNL holiday list 2020, many holidays fall on a Sunday such as Republic Day, Muharram and Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi). The BSNL offices remain open on Saturdays. However, the Executive offices of this sector enjoy the pleasure of having an off on the 2nd Saturday of every month. The working hours on Saturdays are the same from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Here is the BSNL Holiday list 2020 with dates and the occasions for the official offs.

BSNL Holiday List 2020 (compulsory holidays)

BSNL Holidays Dates Republic Day January 26, 2020 Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Good Friday April 10, 2020 Buddha Purnima May 7, 2020 Idu'l Fitr May 25, 2020 Idu'l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Independence Day August 15, 2020 Muharram August 30, 2020 Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, 2020 Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Diwali November 14, 2020 Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Christmas Day December 25, 2020

BSNL Holidays (Closed Holiday List)

BSNL Holidays Dates Day Republic Day January 26, 2020 Sunday Holi March 10, 2020 Tuesday Ram Navami April 02, 2020 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Monday Good Friday April 10, 2020 Friday Buddha Purnima May 7, 2020 Thursday Idu'l Fitr May 25, 2020 Monday Idu'l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Saturday Janamashtami August 12, 2020 Wednesday Independence Day August 15, 2020 Saturday Muharram August 30, 2020 Sunday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, 2020 Friday Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Sunday Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Friday Diwali November 14, 2020 Saturday Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Monday Christmas Day December 25, 2020 Friday

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana State special BSNL holidays

BSNL Holiday List 2020 Dates Day Makara Sankranti January 15, 2020 Wednesday Ugadi March 25, 2020 Sunday Ganesh Chaturthi August 22, 2020 Saturday

Tamil Nadu State special BSNL holidays

BSNL Holiday List 2020 Dates Day Pongal (Makara Sankranthi) January 15, 2020 Wednesday Vishu / Vaisakhi April 13, 2020 Monday Vinayaka Chathurthi (Ganesh Chaturthi) August 22, 2020 Saturday

Bihar State special BSNL holidays

BSNL Holiday List 2020 Dates Day Dussehra (Maha Sapthami) October 23, 2020 Friday Chhath Puja November 20, 2020 Friday

Official directives from BSNL:

