BSNL Holiday List 2020: Extensive List Of Holidays Allotted To BSNL Employees This Year

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in New Delhi issued a list of holidays with dates, occasions, and the dates. The order issued by the main office is followed by every branch across India. This governmental organisation has 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours are generally from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Apart from these 14 compulsory holidays, BSNL holidays come on several other important occasions as well and they are allotted as per the state they operate. Check out the BSNL Holidays list 2020 and the special holidays as per the state.
Apart from the 14 compulsory holidays, the employees also get the three optional holidays as Effective Holidays as per the guidelines. The offices do not enjoy any substitute holidays if the given holidays fall during the day of a weekly off. In the extensive BSNL holiday list 2020, many holidays fall on a Sunday such as Republic Day, Muharram and Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi). The BSNL offices remain open on Saturdays. However, the Executive offices of this sector enjoy the pleasure of having an off on the 2nd Saturday of every month. The working hours on Saturdays are the same from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Here is the BSNL Holiday list 2020 with dates and the occasions for the official offs.
|
BSNL Holidays
|Dates
|
Republic Day
|
January 26, 2020
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 6, 2020
|
Good Friday
|
April 10, 2020
|
Buddha Purnima
|
May 7, 2020
|Idu'l Fitr
|
May 25, 2020
|
Idu'l Zuha (Bakri Eid)
|
August 1, 2020
|
Independence Day
|
August 15, 2020
|
Muharram
|
August 30, 2020
|
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
|
October 2, 2020
|
Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
|
October 10, 2020
|
Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)
|
October 30, 2020
|
Diwali
|
November 14, 2020
|
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|
November 30, 2020
|
Christmas Day
|
December 25, 2020
Also Read | Customs holidays list 2020 - An extensive guide to governmental holidays
|
BSNL Holidays
|Dates
|Day
|
Republic Day
|
January 26, 2020
|Sunday
|Holi
|March 10, 2020
|
Tuesday
|Ram Navami
|April 02, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 6, 2020
|
Monday
|
Good Friday
|
April 10, 2020
|Friday
|
Buddha Purnima
|
May 7, 2020
|Thursday
|Idu'l Fitr
|
May 25, 2020
|
Monday
|
Idu'l Zuha (Bakri Eid)
|
August 1, 2020
|Saturday
|Janamashtami
|August 12, 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Independence Day
|
August 15, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Muharram
|
August 30, 2020
|
Sunday
|
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
|
October 2, 2020
|
Friday
|
Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
|
October 10, 2020
|
Sunday
|
Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)
|
October 30, 2020
|
Friday
|
Diwali
|
November 14, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|
November 30, 2020
|
Monday
|
Christmas Day
|
December 25, 2020
|
Friday
|
BSNL Holiday List 2020
|Dates
|Day
|
Makara Sankranti
|
January 15, 2020
|Wednesday
|
Ugadi
|March 25, 2020
|
Sunday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|August 22, 2020
|
Saturday
Also Read | Holi special trains 2020: An extensive list of 26 special trains, stops & other details
|
BSNL Holiday List 2020
|Dates
|Day
|
Pongal (Makara Sankranthi)
|
January 15, 2020
|Wednesday
|
Vishu / Vaisakhi
|April 13, 2020
|
Monday
|
Vinayaka Chathurthi (Ganesh Chaturthi)
|August 22, 2020
|
Saturday
|
BSNL Holiday List 2020
|Dates
|Day
|
Dussehra (Maha Sapthami)
|
October 23, 2020
|Friday
|
Chhath Puja
|November 20, 2020
|
Friday
Also Read | Post Office Holidays 2020: A list of Central Government Holidays for Post Offices
Also Read | Important days in March 2020 that will help you plan the month accordingly