Buddha Purnima 2026 On May 1: Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Perform On The Day

Buddha Purnima is one of the most sacred festivals observed by Buddhists around the world. This year, the auspicious day falls on May 1, 2026. Also known as ‘Vaishak Purnima', the day commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha.

Buddha Purnima 2026 timings

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According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Buddha Purnima falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Vaishakha. In 2026, the Purnima tithi is expected to begin in the early hours of May 1 and continue throughout the day, making it auspicious for prayers, meditation, and charitable activities. As per reports, the shubh muhurat for Buddha Purnima this year will commence at 9:12 PM on April 30 and conclude at 10:52 PM on May 1, 2026.

Buddha Purnima significance

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Buddha Purnima marks the three major events in Lord Buddha’s life. Devotees celebrate his birth in Lumbini in 563 BCE, the attainment of enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya at the age of 35, and his passing away in Kushinagar at the age of 80, immediately after which he is said to have attained eternal liberation. These milestones symbolise the journey from ignorance to enlightenment. On this day, followers reflect on his teachings and strive to incorporate them into their daily lives.



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How is Buddha Purnima celebrated?

Devotees begin the day with early morning prayers and visits to Buddhist temples. Many offer flowers, incense, and candles before Buddha idols, symbolising purity and enlightenment. Bathing the idol of Buddha is considered a sacred ritual, representing the cleansing of one’s mind and soul.

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Devotees at Bodh Gaya worship the Bodhi Tree, a sacred peepal tree. Some even perform a Satynarayan puja and offer arghya to the moon.