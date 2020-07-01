Canada Day Fireworks 2020: Grande Prairie To Celebrate Keeping Safety Measures In Mind

Canada Day is the national day of Canada. Canada Day is often informally referred to as "Canada's birthday", particularly in the popular press. Canada Day is observed on July 1, unless that date falls on a Sunday, in which case July 2 is the statutory holiday. This year, Canada Day will be celebrated on July 1, 2020. But, this year Canada Day will be celebrated differently due to the global pandemic. But, The City of Grande Prairie still seems to be determined to host Canada Day festivities this year too, along with keeping safety measures in mind, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Canada Day in Grande Prairie

This year, Canada Day will be celebrated with a few changes. Some of the changes are adding a second fireworks display and turning the annual Canada Day parade through downtown into a reverse parade. According to a news portal, on Canada Day, July 1, the fireworks will be held at approximately 11:45 p.m. and will be displayed in two locations: Muskoseepi Park and the CKC east football field, next to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School. Residents are encouraged to watch fireworks that are closest to them and remain in their vehicles to view the displays as physical distancing and gathering restrictions issued by the Government of Alberta remains in effect.

The marketing specialist with the City of Grande Prairie, Corbin Welsh said that they sure had to make a few changes this year. But, he said that they’re still really fortunate that they can still celebrate the occasion. They’re going to have everyone in the community together, but yes, there’ll be lots of changes and a lot of precautions will be taken.

As the global pandemic began three months ago, the Canada Day committee in Grande Prairie had decided to scrap all the traditional celebrations and started planning for alternatives. Corbin Welsh said that it is that activity that brought them to what they have for Canada Day this year, that is some cool virtual activities that they have at home and then also some outdoor activities that people can still enjoy but while maintaining social distance. Corbin Welsh also said that everybody in the committee really came together and brainstormed some awesome ideas. It was mainly reaching out to people and also kind of seeing if it’s possible to pull something like this stuff off. Corbin Welsh said that luckily things have been in their favour and they can still do some type of celebration.

The things/ activities that they have planned for Canada Day 2020

Double fireworks display

Reverse parade and car show

Scavenger hunt

Fun at home

