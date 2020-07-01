Canada Day Fireworks 2020 Toronto: A Look At The Celebrations This Year

Canada Day, celebrated every year on the first day of July in the North-American country with enthusiasm and zest. However, due to the pandemic, reports have it that the Canada government has planned to take the Canada Day 2020 celebration online. From virtual light show to augmented reality-based fireworks, there is a lot planned by the government on Canada Day 2020, which falls on Wednesday this year.

Next week, we celebrate with the @cityoftoronto for their first ever virtual #CanadaDay!



Catch Moskitto BAR and Joy Lapps as part of three livestream shows on July 1. From music to dance and comedy, celebrate Canada Day from home.



Info: https://t.co/8zXvaUHiEY

#CanadaDayTO pic.twitter.com/YqEVEYvANF — Toronto Jazz Fest (@TorontoJazzFest) June 24, 2020

Canada Day 2020 fireworks in Toronto

This year, fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day 2020 are going to be different. The Canadian government has arranged for virtual fireworks which can be viewed at 10 pm on Canada Day 2020. According to the Canada government's official website, anyone who points out their phone or their tablet to the sky at 10 pm can enjoy fireworks from the comforts of their home.

The Canadian government has used augmented reality to display 3D fireworks virtually on phone or tablet on Canada Day 2020. The government has also enabled image capture feature, which will help everyone to share it with their friends and family. Reportedly, the fireworks at the Ashbridge’s Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Stan Wadlow Park, Weston Lions Park, and other parts of Toronto is cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.

Canada Day 2020 celebrations in Toronto

On Canada Day 2020, an online live stream is arranged by the Toronto government, where the brightest talents from different fields of art will showcase their skills. The Canada Day 2020 live stream will start at 9:00 (local time) and will continue until the end of the day. From virtual light show to fireworks, there are an array of activities planned by the officials to make Canada Day 2020 celebrations grand and merry.

Toronto's going virtual for #CanadaDay w/ @culture_to & you're invited TO SING! That's right, we'll lead you thru Neil Young's classic "Lotta Love"-the perfect sentiment for our world right now. So listen to the song, download lyrics, & sing July 1, 7-8PM!

Honouring frontline workers

The city of Toronto will be honouring the efforts and dedication of the frontline workers by broadcasting their names during the Canada Day 2020 live stream on July 1. Reportedly, for the past few days, the government started an online page, where anyone and everyone could nominate a frontline worker, who tirelessly worked to fight the COVID-19 situation in the city. These names would be broadcasted on Canada Day 2020 to recognise the frontline workers' hard work and dedication.