Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, Mahurat, Ghatasthapana Time Of The Nine-day Festival

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 with the auspicious time starting from 06:23 am. The nine-day long festival or the nine nights of Goddess Durga will end on March 30. Chaitra Navratri is widely celebrated by Hindus in the North and Central region of India.The nine-day long celebrations bring devotees together to pray to the different avatars of Goddess Durga.

What are Chaitra Navratri 2023 dates?

The Chaitra Navratri 2023 dates are:

Day 1 : March 22, 2023

Day 2 : March 23, 2023

Day 3 : March 24, 2023

Day 4 : March 25, 2023

Day 5 : March 26, 2023

Day 6 : March 27, 2023

Day 7: March 28, 2023

Day 8: March 29, 2023

Day 9: March 30, 2023

What's the difference between Chaitra and Sharda Navratri?

Throughout the year, five kinds of Navratri are celebrated across the country. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar, which is why some people believe that it marks the beginning of the new year. While Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the season of spring, Sharda navratri is celebrated in the months of autumn - September-October.

Sharda navratri coincides with the festival of Durga Puja and ends with the celebrations of Dussehra. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Ram.

Why is Chaitra Navratri celebrated?

Chaitra Navratri is believed to have much significance in Hindu mythology. At the core of it, Navratri is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. As per Hindu mythology, after her marriage to Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga left to stay at her mother’s house for nine days. It was during this, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur and good won over evil.

During the nine days of Navratri, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are celebrated. Each day has a special meaning and is devoted for people to worship a different avatar of the Goddess. Chaitra Navratri concludes with the celebrations of the birth of Lord Rama, which is popularly known as Ram Navami.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Timing

Chaitra Ghatasthapana falls on the first day of the festival, which is March 22. The muhurta for the puja will begin at 6:23 am and end at 7:32 am. Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of nine days of festivity and it involves placing a kalash with holy water.

Chaitra Navratri Parana Time

Chaitra Navratri Parana is done at the end of the ninth day aka Navami Tithi and beginning of the tenth day aka Dashami Tithi. At this time, the devotees of Maa Durga break their fast.

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami and Navami Time

The ninth day or Navami Tithi will start at 9:07 pm on March 29 and end at 11:30 pm on March 30. Meanwhile, the Ashtami will begin at 7:02 pm on March 28 and end at 9:07 pm on March 29.