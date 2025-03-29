Chaitra Navratri 2025: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Fasting During Auspicious 9-Day Festival

Updated March 29th 2025, 13:25 IST
Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navratri, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that lasts for nine days worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. As you participate in the sacred ritual, keep these dos and don’ts in mind to make your fasting experience more fulfilling and blessed.
As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. Chaitra Navratri is nine days festivity which starts on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in the month of March or April. Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri.
All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri. Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi for Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri is same. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi.
Published March 29th 2025, 13:25 IST