sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated March 29th 2025, 13:25 IST

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Fasting During Auspicious 9-Day Festival

Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navratri, will begin on March 30 and ends on April 7. Keep these dos and don’ts in mind to make your fasting experience.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Follow: Google News Icon
Representative image for Chaitra Navratri 2025
Representative image for Chaitra Navratri 2025 | Image: Freepik

Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navratri, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that lasts for nine days worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. As you participate in the sacred ritual, keep these dos and don’ts in mind to make your fasting experience more fulfilling and blessed.

Chaitra Navratri Dos

  • Stay fit by eating nutritious food such as nuts during your fast.
  • Ensure proper hydration by consuming plenty of fluids. Options include plain water, milk, buttermilk, and freshly squeezed juice.
  • Replace regular table salt with Sendha Namak for cooking.
  • You can incorporate certain herbs and spices into your cooking, such as black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cumin powder, green cardamom, ajwain, black peppercorns, and kokum.
Representative image for Chaitra Navratri | Source: Freepik

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2025: DYK Each Avatar Of Goddess Durga Represents Different Colours? Know Their Significance

Chaitra Navratri Don’ts

  • Avoid using onions and garlic for cooking during the nine days of the Navaratri festival.
  • Refrain from using mustard oil and sesame oil.
  •  Consumption of meat, eggs, or any non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited.
  •  To honour the spiritual significance of fasting, keep your stomach half empty until the sunset sandhya aarti.
  •  Avoid spices like asafoetida, garam masala, mustard seeds, turmeric, and fenugreek seeds.
Representative image for Chaitra Navratri | Source: Freepik

Also Read: Eid ul Fitr 2025: Try These Trendy Mehndi Designs, DIY Arabic Patterns And Minimal Henna Art To Celebrate Moon Sighting

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. Chaitra Navratri is nine days festivity which starts on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in the month of March or April. Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri.

All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri. Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi for Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri is same. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi.

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2025: When Will Sutak Start In India? Know Precautions To Follow During This Kaal

Published March 29th 2025, 13:25 IST