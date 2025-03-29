Chaitra Navratri 2025: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Fasting During Auspicious 9-Day Festival

Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navratri, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that lasts for nine days worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. As you participate in the sacred ritual, keep these dos and don’ts in mind to make your fasting experience more fulfilling and blessed.

Chaitra Navratri Dos

Stay fit by eating nutritious food such as nuts during your fast.

Ensure proper hydration by consuming plenty of fluids. Options include plain water, milk, buttermilk, and freshly squeezed juice.

Replace regular table salt with Sendha Namak for cooking.

You can incorporate certain herbs and spices into your cooking, such as black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cumin powder, green cardamom, ajwain, black peppercorns, and kokum.

Source: Freepik

Chaitra Navratri Don’ts

Avoid using onions and garlic for cooking during the nine days of the Navaratri festival.

Refrain from using mustard oil and sesame oil.

Consumption of meat, eggs, or any non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited.

To honour the spiritual significance of fasting, keep your stomach half empty until the sunset sandhya aarti.

Avoid spices like asafoetida, garam masala, mustard seeds, turmeric, and fenugreek seeds.

Source: Freepik

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. Chaitra Navratri is nine days festivity which starts on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in the month of March or April. Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri.