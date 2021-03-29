Check Out These Holi Quotes In English To Share With Friends & Family This Holi

The popular Hindu festival Holi is right around the corner this year. The ancient Hindu festival has grown in popularity across the world in the past few years and the story behind it is still one of India’s most popular folklore. Children and Adults likewise enjoy this festival with friends and loved ones. Here are some Holi Quotes in English to share with your loved ones.

Holi Quotes in English

Express your love with colours this Holi and make your love colourful with colours of love.

Don’t get broken when darkness surrounds your life. Always remember that at the end of the tunnel there is always light.â€• Happy Holi 2021

This Holi may bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi.

With the hope that your life is framed with all the colours of rainbow making your life happy, I am sending out the happiest colours to you. Happy Holi.

It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi”

The colours we play with touch not only our face but our heart too, by making us filled with happiness and joy. Happy Holi”

The colours of Holi symbolize the colours of love, trust, and understanding between one another. So play with the colours and may the air be filled with love. Happy Holi”

Life is the most colourful festival, and enjoy all the days full of happiness.

Burn all negativity & bring all positivity in life. Celebrate this Holi with vibrant colours. â€• Happy Holi

A beautiful butterfly carries with it a colourful wish from a rainbow, just to inform you, there is no one like you in the world, you are the reason for colours in my life. â€• Wish you a Happy Holi

Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas, and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi.” Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.

Source: Unsplash

Image Source: Unsplash