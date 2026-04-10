Cheiraoba 2026: When Is Manipuri New Year? Know Date, Significance

Cheiraoba is a Manipuri New Year, and people around the world celebrate this day with joy, traditional rituals, and a strong sense of cultural pride. Celebrated mainly in Manipur and among Manipuri communities around the world, Cheiraoba marks the beginning of the lunar New Year and takes place every April. In different regions in India, this day is celebrated as Bohag Bihu, Puthandu and Baisakhi.

When is Cheiraoba?

People will celebrate Cheiraoba 2026 on April 14, as the Manipuri lunar calendar marks the start of the New Year with various cultural practices, rituals, and community events.

Cheiraoba significance

Cheiraoba is more than the start of a new year; it celebrates renewal and prosperity. For the people of Manipur, it brings a fresh beginning in both spiritual life and farming. Families gather, strengthen their bonds, and give thanks for the blessings of the past year.

The festival has strong roots in Manipuri agriculture. Like many regional New Year celebrations, it marks the start of a new harvest season. On this day, people thank their deities and ancestors for protection and prosperity, and they seek blessings for a productive year ahead.

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