Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated every year on 14 November in India. The day, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been chosen as the date for Children's Day as the country's first prime minister was very fond of children and advocated for all-around development and upliftment of children.

Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary was dedicated as Children's day post his demise in 1964 through a resolution. Before that, Children's day in India was celebrated on 20 November, the day which is observed as World Children's Day.

Children's Day Thoughts

A warm wish for all the children worldwide on this special day. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children Day! May you grow up to be a better human being than us. Best wishes to you on this day!

As parents, we wish nothing but the best for you, my child. May you always be happy and healthy. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day to all my dear students. I feel blessed to serve the future of the nation.

On this special day, best wishes to all children around the world. Happy Children’s Day 2021!

Every child should grow with love and care. Let’s make the lives of the little one’s happy and healthy.

A very happy children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

Children's Day Quotes

A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires: Happy Children's Day 2021.

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy Children’s Day.

Childhood is An enchanting vista, An endless fun, A joyful classroom, An experience, An era of imagination, An artistic journey, An ode to love, and A happy moment, Happy Children’s Day.

Dear children! A smile of yours can show heaven on earth. A twinkle of your eyes can still us for ages. Happy children’s day. God Bless.

A child can ask a thousand questions that the wisest man cannot answer: Nelson Mandela

A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and a culture, and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them: Pt Jawaharlal Nehru

Children's Day Poems

Poem 1:

The greatest gift we will ever know

is a child, born to love and grow.

Conception is a miracle in itself;

the start of new life and good health.

Such a treasure your precious child is,

who will thrive on every hug and kiss.

Hold them close and sing them songs;

they will only be a child for so long.

They may not always smell pure and sweet,

a dirty diaper or a dampened sheet.

But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile,

the joys of parenthood are all worthwhile.

“Thank you Lord for our precious child.”

Poem 2:

A child is blessed every day

A child is innocent

A child is beautiful gift of god

So never ever hate them for who they are or how they are



They wanna to fulfill their dreams and & overcome hopes and fears.

So never ever Hit them or shove them around

Never ever kick them blossoming dreams to ground.



They waana to remind the adults to dry their tears,

From hearts and minds, Spirits and souls,

They love each other with no strings,



So never ever trick them into living with so many pains.

never treat them like dirt and without respect,

never cheat them and abuse their innocence,

never stop them from being a hero tomorrow,

never crop out them talents for a petty win,

never hide them from the truth that you fear,



So pray that all of us hold

To one another's hands and together sing.

They are our hope.

They are our future.

They are the ones who will change our fate.

They are everything but without our help,

They are the children, have no day to celebrate

Today in this land and all around the world,

I hold in my heart the hopes and wishes,

With hugs and love



To let them know that this is ‘Children's day' - By Shweta Panda

Children's Day Images

Meanwhile, Children's Day is celebrated widely in schools and educational institutes across the country through various programs. Also, teachers and special guests are invited for motivating and celebrate children.



