Choti Holi 2026: What To Offer In Holika Dahan For Peace And Prosperity

The festival of colours, Holi, will be celebrated across India on March 4, and it is typically preeceded with Choti Holi celebrations. A typical celebration of the day involves devotees worshipping the holy fire in the form of Holika Dahan, which honours Prahlad and Holika. This year, since there is no clarity of auspicious timings, there is confusion surrounding the Holika Dahan date this year. It is now widely believed that Holika Dahan will be performed on March 3, after the Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan).

Representational Image | Freepik

Observed on the eve of Holi, Holika Dahan is a powerful reminder that righteousness and faith triumph over negativity. Beyond lighting the fire, devotees also make specific offerings that reflect prayers for peace, prosperity, and harmony. Here’s a guide to what you can offer this Holika Dahan to invite blessings into your home.

Grains

Offering grains like wheat, rice, and dals (such as moong dal and chana dal) represents sustenance and abundance. These staples symbolise the wish for a prosperous year ahead. Before placing them near the sacred fire, you may mix them with turmeric and roasted rice puffs (poha), an offering known in many regions to attract good fortune.

Coconut

Representational Image | Freepik

Coconut holds deep spiritual significance across Indian rituals. Breaking or offering a coconut to the fire is believed to dispel obstacles and negative energies. It embodies purity, selflessness, and the surrender of ego, essential elements for inner peace and spiritual growth.

Advertisement

Ghee

Rich clarified butter (ghee) is a traditional offering that fuels the Holika bonfire. Pouring a spoonful of ghee into the fire as it burns is believed to amplify its purifying power, burning away ill thoughts and hardships. Adding camphor during the ceremony releases a fragrant, cleansing smoke that is said to soothe the mind and environment with tranquillity.

Sweets and fruits

Foods like gujiya, laddoo, bananas, and seasonal fruits serve as offerings of gratitude to the divine. These symbolise the sweetness and richness of life’s blessings. After the ritual, these items can be shared among family and neighbours as Prasad, spreading joy and unity.

Advertisement

Flowers, bel patra

Fresh flowers signify beauty and devotion. Offering flowers like marigolds or hibiscus can enhance the sanctity of the ritual space. Including Bel Patra (bilva leaves) is especially revered in many traditions for their connection to divine blessings and peace.

Cow dung

Representational Image | Freepik