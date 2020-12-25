Christmas 2020 Messages, Greetings And Cards To Wish Your Loved Ones

Christmas is one such festival which is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world. It is celebrated for the birth of Jesus Christ, who is known as ‘The Son of God’. Merry Christmas celebration is different in many countries. The first day of Christmas is celebrated on December 24, 2020, and is known as Christmas Eve. The second day of Christmas which is celebrated on December 25, 2020, is known as Christmas Day. The third day is known as Boxing Day, celebrated a day after, on December 26. Here, we have compiled some of the best Merry Christmas 2020 wishes and quotes for you to wish your loved one on this occasion.

Merry Christmas Messages, Greetings and Cards 2020

Merry Christmas Messages

May the holiday season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and lots of love from our family to yours!

“Happy Holidays and all the best to you in the year to come!”

May Santa bring you the gifts you want and may you never take your blessings for granted. Be thankful and Merry Christmas! Happy holiday wishes to you!

May this holiday season be full of surprises and cheers, simply because you deserved the best.

Share the joy of Christmas to those around you to make your Christmas merrier and brighter. Happy Holidays!

May the magic of this Christmas remain in your heart from now on.

Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree.

May this Christmas burn away all your sadness and bury the tears so that your life is perpetually filled with happiness and joy.

May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness. MERRY CHRISTMAS

Merry Christmas Greetings

Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.

May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you all through the Year. Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven above. Happy Christmas.

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.

What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal and that every path may lead to peace.

Merry Christmas Cards

