Christmas Wishes 2020: Here Are Some Of The Best Holiday Wishes To Send To Loved Ones

Christmas is all about celebrations and coming together of friends and family. While the pandemic has hampered the Christmas celebrations this year, the festive mood is still on. So on this special occasion, here are Merry Christmas wishes and Happy Christmas Wishes:

Merry Christmas Celebration Wishes

May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making.

Christmas is a season of enjoying the simple things that make life beautiful. May you have great memories that will permanently touch your heart. I wish you so much joy during this season and all through to the New Year.

This is a season filled with warmth from friendships and comfort from loved ones. Having you as my friend fills me with so much joy and the thought of you makes my heart bright. Have a merry Christmas.

There is no better time for friends and family to come together such as Christmas. May the true meaning of this season fill our hearts, and that is, to appreciate the love given to us by not taking it for granted.

Christmas is here again. May your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and abundance of mercy.

May your life be filled with joy and happiness and may each new day bring you moments to cherish. On this joyous day, and throughout the new year, may your life be filled with an abundance of love. Merry Christmas and may you live a long and happy life filled with goodwill and friendship. May this new year bring you peace and tranquility, and as you walk your path may it bring you contentment. On this joyous day, and throughout the coming year, may your life be filled with good luck and prosperity. May your heart be filled with the joy of giving, as it is the expression of the love in your heart and the kindness in your soul. May the light of love shine upon you, and may your life be filled with blessings in this Christmas season.





Dear, may your Christmas be as warm and as sweet as a steaming cup of coffee.

Amidst the soulful Christmas carols, may this season grant you many uncountable wishes and may your heart be full of contentment.

Receive my heartfelt greetings with Christmas season gift wrapped in a unique feeling of joy

It is yet another time to give and receive but blessed is he who gives then he who receives. Spread the warmth and love brought about by Christmas. Let it be savored by friends, family and the neighborhood.

Merry Christmas Wishes Images

We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas🎄

Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year to you all 💝



May the Christmas spirit be with you today and throughout the New Year.

#MerryChristmas and best wishes for the #NewYear



