Durga Puja Added To UNESCO's ICH List; Netizens Express Pride As Congratulations Pour In

With UNESCO placing India’s acclaimed ‘festival of joy’ Durga Puja in its representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (ICH), congratulatory messages have poured in from all ends, and the heart of every Indian has been filled with the immense pride and joy.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with other ministers have expressed immense joy at the announcement.

Celebrations resonate on Durga Puja being recognised by UNESCO

Sharing his exhilaration, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote in the Bengali language, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must-have."

A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian!



Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

While West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed Durga Puja to be more than a festival and said that it ‘unites everyone.’ In her tweet, she wrote, “Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!”

Proud moment for Bengal!



To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone.



And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



We are all beaming with joy! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

Expressing delight over the jubilant news, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on the microblogging site,"The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity. It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list. Every Indian is immensely proud.”

The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity.



It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list.



Every Indian is immensely proud. https://t.co/d0QM7g3wHo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Other ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, GK Reddy, Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP President JP Nadda also shared their happiness on Twitter.



Proud moment for Indians & the City of Joy! 🎉



Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja inscribed on the @UNESCO's #IntangibleHeritage list.



Every year, the grand celebration of the auspicious festival becomes a sight to behold showcasing the cultural glory of India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DY0wJ9QCDN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 15, 2021

Kolkata's grand Durga Puja celebration brings glory to India as it gets inscribed on the UNESCO's #IntangibleHeritage list.



The pious festival of Durga Puja displays India's rich cultural heritage & traditions. A proud moment for every Indian. https://t.co/vRjspH56E2 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 15, 2021

Incredible India!

‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ the celebration of feminine divinity & Shakti; & an expression of dance, music, crafts, rituals, practices, culinary & cultural aspects is now inscribed on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. pic.twitter.com/nnOvahmQlF — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 15, 2021

Grateful to all the countries who supported for inclusion of India’s cultural and spiritual festival,Durga puja, to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Thank you for team Culture and MEA.@MinOfCultureGoI @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/jL45kCqhfy — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) December 15, 2021

#DurgaPuja is the festival of Bengali life. We are proud that this biggest Durga Pujo has become a festival of humanity in the court of the world under the leadership of @MamataOfficial , the Chief Minister of Bengal. https://t.co/VSpi3Suonr — Madan Mitra| মদন মিত্র (@madanmitraoff) December 15, 2021

Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at @BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, HILARIOUSLY CLAIMED that DURGA PUJA IS NOT CELEBRATED IN WEST BENGAL.



Your BIGOTRY and HOAX has been BUSTED, you stand EXPOSED YET AGAIN! https://t.co/MvBpgq3eVj — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) December 15, 2021

Team at @MinOfCultureGoI that worked for inscription of Durga Puja in the representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. #durgapuja @unesconewdelhi pic.twitter.com/uUNmYr6jor — Abhishek Narang (@iabhinarang) December 15, 2021

Durga Puja- Representative of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The festival of Durga Puja has been added to the UN body's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision comes during the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is currently underway.



Announcing the decision, UNESCO on Wednesday, Dec 15 stated, "Durga Puja is an annual festival celebrated in September or October, most notably in Kolkata, in West Bengal of India, but also in other parts of India and amongst the Bengali diaspora. It marks the ten-day worship of the Hindu mother-goddess Durga. In the months preceding the festival, small artisanal workshops sculpt images of Durga and her family using unfired clay pulled from the Ganga River. The worship of the goddess then begins on the inaugural day of Mahalaya, when eyes are painted onto the clay images to bring the goddess to life. It ends on the tenth day when the images are immersed in the river from where the clay came."

Image: ANI/ AP