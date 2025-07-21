Connecting Lamp, Personalized Hamper To Books: Friendship Day 2025 Gift Ideas for Long-Distance Friends

You cannot choose your family members, but you can choose your friends, and that is why friendship deserves to be celebrated with joy and excitement. Friendship Day is a special occasion to value and honour this bond. In India, people celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, it will be on August 3, 2025. But what about long-distance bondings? Here are some gift ideas for a friend who lives apart.

Connecting lamps

When one person touches their Friendship Lamp, the other person’s lamp lights up, showing they are in your thoughts. Isn’t this interesting? These Friendship Lamps make perfect gifts for long-distance friendships, offering a quick and heartfelt way to feel close despite the distance.

Jewellery that reminds her of you

Custom jewellery pieces, like necklaces or bracelets with coordinates or initials, make thoughtful gifts. They act as a daily reminder of your special bond and are treasured long-distance gifts.

Personalized hamper

Put together a personalised care package with your friend's favourite snacks, books, and comforting items. This kind gesture shows that you truly care about their happiness and well-being, even when you are far away. Choose things they love to make it feel even more special.

Books and Journals