Cow Appreciation Day Messages To Send To Spread Awareness About The Day

Cow Appreciation Day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the importance of cows in the cycle of living. Every year, Cow Appreciation Day is held on July 7. The first-ever Cow Appreciation Day was held in 2004, in light of the company Chick-fil-A’s humorous marketing campaign, “Eat Mor Chikin” that started in 1995. The entire idea behind the campaign was that cows want people to eat more chicken and not beef. While cows help produce extremely delicious products, like milk, cheese, yoghurt, and ice cream, people still eat much more beef overall than those dairy options. Though beef can be extremely rich in vitamins and minerals, and good to eat in moderation, there’s an appreciation that should also be given to the animals that people often overlook. Here are the messages that you can send in order to wish someone or make someone aware of Cow Appreciation Day. Read ahead to know-

Cow Appreciation Day messages

Enjoy the milk she gives and praise her for all the health she brings into our lives. Warm wishes on Cow Appreciation Day.

There are many more things that God has created for man to consume. Spare the cows. Happy Cow Appreciation Day.

On Cow Appreciation Day, I want to remind you to always protect cows for they give us milk and also healthy life.

Cows are to be loved and pampered. Sending you warm greetings on Cow Appreciation Day.

Let us celebrate Cow Appreciation Day by having a healthy vegetarian meal and loving the cows which nurture us with their milk and love.

On Cow Appreciation Day, let us protect the cows because, without them, humans cannot have a healthy and complete life.

Today is the day to take a vacation from beef and enjoy some chicken. Wishing you Happy Cow Appreciation Day.

Dress like a cow and win a meal. Save cows and have a great life. Warm wishes on Cow Appreciation Day.

Save cows for they are essential for our lives. Have a Happy Cow Appreciation Day to you.

Give a break to beef and enjoy some chicken. Protect the cows for a better tomorrow. Wishing a very Happy Cow Appreciation Day.

