Cow Appreciation Day Messages To Send To Spread Awareness About The Day

Cow Appreciation Day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the importance of cows in the cycle of living. Every year, Cow Appreciation Day is held on July 7. The first-ever Cow Appreciation Day was held in 2004, in light of the company Chick-fil-A’s humorous marketing campaign, “Eat Mor Chikin” that started in 1995. The entire idea behind the campaign was that cows want people to eat more chicken and not beef. While cows help produce extremely delicious products, like milk, cheese, yoghurt, and ice cream, people still eat much more beef overall than those dairy options. Though beef can be extremely rich in vitamins and minerals, and good to eat in moderation, there’s an appreciation that should also be given to the animals that people often overlook. Here are the messages that you can send in order to wish someone or make someone aware of Cow Appreciation Day. Read ahead to know-
