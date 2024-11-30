Darsh Amavasya 2024: Date, Significance And Important Rituals To Follow

Darsh Amavasya is an important day for the Hindus. On this day one pays homage to their ancestor.

When is Darsh Amavasya?

According to ̌Drik Panchang, following Udaya Tithi (sunrise date), Darsh Amavasya falls on Saturday, i.e. today November 30. The Darsh Amavasya of the Margashirsha month will start at 10:29 am on November 30 and end at 11:50 am on December 1.

What is the significance of Darsh Amavasya?

On this day people perform Pitru Tarpan, which is an act of virtue and attaining peace. Participating in rituals on this day believes in removing ancestral karmic debts and helping ancestors to achieve salvation.

According to Hindu belief, Darsh Amavasya is a very significant day for all believers to seek liberation from ancestral bonding and ensure family prosperity.

It is said that worshipping the moon god on this day and offering to ancestors brings their blessings.

Important rituals to follow on Darsh Amavasya in November 2024

Here are some important rituals believers follow on this special occasion.