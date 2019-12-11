Datta Jayanti 2019: All About Celebration, Rituals, And Timings Of The Festival

Son of Atri and Anasuya, Lord Dattatreya was born on the full moon date of Margashirsha. In 2019, this day appears to be on December 11 i.e. Wednesday. Lord Dattatreya is considered to be a combined incarnation of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva and is associated with uniting Vaishnavism, Shakta and Shaiva Dharma. Furthermore, Lord Dattatreya is also known to guide devotees on the right path.

Also read: Bhai Dooj: Whatsapp Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share On Bhai Dooj

Datta Jayanti is celebrated primarily in the state of Maharashtra. This marks an important day in the lives of devotees. This festival commences on Ekadashi and goes on till the full moon. Seven days before the Dattatreya Jayanti, devotees recite Sri Gurucharitra which is an important ritual and signifies the beginning of the festival.

Datta Jayanti 2019: How do devotees celebrate this festival?

This year, Dattatreya Jayanti will be celebrated on December 11, 2019. On this occasion, people keep a day-long fast and don new clothes. According to Hindu beliefs, reciting Sri Gurucharitra brings utmost prosperity and joy in life. People celebrate this day by taking a dip in holy water bodies early in the morning. They celebrate the festival with flowers, incense sticks, sweets and lamp, whilst singing devotional songs and chanting mantras.

Also read: Diwali 2019: Wishes And Quotes For Whatsapp Messages And Status

Important timings on Datta Jayanti 2019

Purnima Tithi begins at 10:50 AM (December 11, 2019)

Purnima Tithi ends at 10:42 AM (December 12, 2019)

Sunrise time is 07:01 AM

Sunset time is 05:38 PM

Datta Jayanti 2019: Quotes and wishes that people share

Believers also commence their day by sharing beautiful WhatsApp messages and use social media to send wishes to their near and dear ones. They send pictures and quotes. Furthermore, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers are also trending these days for creative ways to send wishes and express happiness.

#DattaJayanti May Lord Dattatreya bestow His blessings on you and your near ones pic.twitter.com/nw9mGJxlek — Suresh N (@surnell) December 11, 2019

Also read: Happy Children's Day 2019: Check Out Whatsapp Messages And Wishes For The Day





Also read: Naraka Chaturdashi 2019: WhatsApp Messages And Status To Wish Everyone