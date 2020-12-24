Denny's Christmas Hours Details So That You Can Plan Your Holiday Aptly

Denny’s is a famous diner which has outlets in various parts of the world, including Mexico, the USA, New Zealand, and Indonesia, amongst others. This place provides customers with great food and befitting ambience, which is quite necessary during the holiday season. The food is quite affordable and delicious, which gets the people hooked and most customers are loyal about their choices. This Christmas, Denny’s will remain open to serve their customers even with the pandemic in place. However, most restaurants have been advising consumers to order food online as that would prevent people from crowding their outlets.

Is Denny’s open on Christmas?

Denny’s is one of the most-visited breakfast outlets in the USA which provides a great menu with a variety of food options. Quite a few people have queries about Denny’s Christmas hours as foodies would love to visit this place amidst the jolly season. Denny’s holiday hours are the same as usual but there might a few changes due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

According to the timings put up by the outlet on their official site, they would be working as per their regular schedule, even on Christmas Eve 2020. Some of these outlets have also prepared a holiday-special menu with multiple delights and goodies.

Denny’s holiday hours

According to a report by The Sun, Denny’s will remain open to serve their customers through Christmas Eve. Most of Denny’s outlets will also remain open for 24 hours according to the information released on their official website. The outlets are also planning to remain open on New Year’s eve as they witness a rise in business during the holiday season. They have also been encouraging people to stay at home and order food online as they wish to follow the COVID protocols in place.

Denny’s Christmas Eve offers

Denny’s has been celebrating Christmas in full swing with attractive options. They have been giving their customers free buttermilk pancakes if they order food online. Customers can simply type the promo code ‘Santa’ with any order worth $10. This code will give them access to free pancakes as a part of their Christmas campaign.

Image Courtesy: Denny's Instagram