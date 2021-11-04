Diwali 2021: Here Are Some Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Status To Send To Loved Ones

Diwali or the festival of lights is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Ram over evil king Ravana and his return to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. The festivities are observed on Amavasya (new moon day) of the Kartik month in the Indian calendar, which falls this year on November 4. When Lord Ram was sentenced to an exile of 14 years, his wife Sita and brother Laxman had also left with him from their kingdom in Ayodhya to complete the sentence.

During the exile, Sita was abducted by Ravana, the evil king. Eventually, Lord Ram fought a war with Ravana to free Sita from his clutches and eventually, Ravana was killed in the war. Post this, the trio returned to their kingdom, Ayodhya, which was celebrated by the people by lighting up earthen lamps.

Within two years of this, a pregnant Devi Sita, who had passed "fire test", was exiled for life to forest upon a washerman’s remarks. The citizens of Ayodhya never celebrated Diwali after two years of celebration as Devi Sita was exiled.

This article is a compilation of Deepavali wishes, messages and quotes. Read on to send over a perfect Diwali message to your loved ones.

Happy Diwali greetings

Diwali is the day to light the diyas, ignite rockets and burst crackers but it is also the time to be safe from all the firecrackers and sparklers

On Diwali, I send you wishes for a year filled with prosperity, health and lots of fun.

May the divine light of Diwali add new spark and energy to your life

I wish that the light of Diwali guides you through your way out of every streak of life.

May this Diwali become the brightest of all festivals as you celebrate it with the people you love the most.

Diwali Messages 2021

May this joyful spirit of Diwali enter your home and fill it with happy moments

Hope this Diwali illuminates your path towards happiness

Have a crackling Diwali, may the festive season bring good luck to you

May the supreme light illuminate your minds, enlighten your hearts and strengthen the human bond

May light always guide your way this Diwali and all year long.

Diwali 2021 Whatsapp Status

