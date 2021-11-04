Diwali 2021: Here Are Some Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Status To Send To Loved Ones

Quick links:
Diwali or the festival of lights is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Ram over evil king Ravana and his return to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. The festivities are observed on Amavasya (new moon day) of the Kartik month in the Indian calendar, which falls this year on November 4. When Lord Ram was sentenced to an exile of 14 years, his wife Sita and brother Laxman had also left with him from their kingdom in Ayodhya to complete the sentence.
During the exile, Sita was abducted by Ravana, the evil king. Eventually, Lord Ram fought a war with Ravana to free Sita from his clutches and eventually, Ravana was killed in the war. Post this, the trio returned to their kingdom, Ayodhya, which was celebrated by the people by lighting up earthen lamps.
Within two years of this, a pregnant Devi Sita, who had passed "fire test", was exiled for life to forest upon a washerman’s remarks. The citizens of Ayodhya never celebrated Diwali after two years of celebration as Devi Sita was exiled.
This article is a compilation of Deepavali wishes, messages and quotes. Read on to send over a perfect Diwali message to your loved ones.