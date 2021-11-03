Diwali 2021: What Is Difference Between Choti Diwali & Badi Diwali; All You Need To Know

Diwali, also known as Deepavali celebrations kickstart with Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi (falls on the Thirteenth day of the waning phase of the Lunar fortnight in Kartik month). The festival begins with Govatsa Puja one day before the Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth day of the waning phase of the Lunar fortnight in Kartik month). It is on the fourteenth day, also known as Chaturdashi Tithi, Hindus celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi, which is popularly known as Choti Diwali. On the following day, i.e. on the Amavasya Tithi, Badi Diwali is celebrated. However, there is a difference between Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali. Read on to know what is it.

Difference between Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali

What is Choti Diwali?

Naraka Chaturdashi aka Choti Diwali is named after Narakasura. This festival is considered to be of great significance as it marks the end of the demon at the hands of Lord Krishna's consort Satyabhama. Narakasura was the son of Bhudevi and Lord Varaha (an avatar of Lord Vishnu). However, Lord Varaha turned destructive that his existence proved detrimental to the universe. He knew that no one except his mother, Bhudevi, could kill him as per Lord Brahma's boon, thus, he became complacent.

Once, he attacked Lord Krishna and the latter's consort, Satyabhama, which is an incarnation of Bhudevi, retaliated with vigour and courage to kill Narakasura. While breathing his last, Narakasura pleaded Satyabhama (his mother Bhudevi), sought her blessings, and wished for a boon. He wanted to be alive in people's memory, thus, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated by lighting earthen lamps and doing the Abhyanga Snan.

Hindus celebrate this day to remove evil, negativities, laziness, and sin. It signifies liberation from everything harmful and things that stop us from walking the right path. Abhyanga Snan signifies the elimination of evil and purification of the soul, the mind and the body. As per yet another legend, Goddess Kali killed Narakasura and triumphed over him. Thus, several people refer to call it Kali Chaudas and perform Kali puja on this day in the Eastern part of the country.

What is Badi Diwali - Lakshmi Pujan?

The main festival is marked and celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon night. The day is deemed ideal for remembering the deceased ancestors. People in the country begin their Diwali celebration by performing Goddes Lakshmi puja. Furthermore, the night is also the New Year's evening as per the traditional Gujarati calendar.

Image: Unsplash