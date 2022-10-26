Diwali Padwa 2022: Special Greetings & Messages To Send To Your Friends On Auspicious Day

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@Pharmarack_Tech
People all around the world celebrated Diwali on October 24, 2022, with great zeal and enthusiasm. From burning firecrackers to lighting diyas and candles, people observed the festival of lights on the best day possible. The lunisolar calendar's light fortnight begins on the day following Diwali. In some parts of the world, it is also known by the titles Annakut (mound of grain), Padwa, Goverdhan puja, Bali Pratipada, Bali Padyami, and Kartik Shukla Pratipada. According to one tradition, the day is associated with the story of Bali's defeat at the hands of Vishnu.
The relationship between a wife and husband is commemorated on this day in a traditional manner and in some Hindu communities, husbands will do so by giving gifts to their spouses. In some cultures, parents host a celebratory lunch and offer gifts to their newlywed daughter or son and their spouses.
For those who are celebrating Diwali Padya this year, here are all the messages, wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day: