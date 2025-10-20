Diwali Special: Eco-friendly Tips To Combat Air Pollution During This Festival Season

Diwali, the beautiful Festival of Lights, holds a special place in our hearts as one of the most cherished celebrations in Hinduism. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, filling our lives with hope and joy. However, I understand that amidst the festivities, the practice of burning firecrackers can lead to air pollution and health problems. By embracing eco-friendly alternatives, we can celebrate this joyous occasion while also caring for our health and the planet we call home. Let’s make this Diwali not only a time of joy but also a time of compassion and responsibility.

Here are 7 effective ways to combat air pollution during Diwali:

Eco-friendly crackers

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Choose green crackers that produce less smoke and harmful emissions. These eco-friendly alternatives are especially designed to minimise noise and air pollution.

Use eco-friendly decorations

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

This Diwali, you can decorate your home with natural and biodegradable materials rather than using plastic decorative pieces. For example, you can use clay diyas, recycled paper lanterns or homemade decorations.

Avoid burning firecrackers

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Consider forgoing fireworks entirely this Diwali. Fireworks release toxic gases and pollutants that worsen the air quality and ultimately cause health problems. Instead, celebrate with light displays or eco-friendly activities that foster community spirit without harming the environment.

Use public transport

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

You can minimise vehicle emissions by using public transportation or carpooling with friends during the festive season. This not only reduces traffic congestion but also helps to lower the level of carbon emissions.

Opt for energy-efficient

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Replace traditional bulbs with energy-efficient LED lights for this Diwali celebration. LEDs consume less energy and come with a longer lifespan, which results in reduced emissions.

Keep windows closed

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

During Diwali celebrations, keep your windows and doors closed to prevent outdoor pollution from entering your home. You can also use air purifiers to enhance air quality indoors during the festive period.

Use natural purifiers

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Incorporate your home with natural air-purifying plants such as lilies, snake plants, and jade plants. These plants naturally filter toxins from the air and improve indoor air quality.

Protect yourself with masks

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest