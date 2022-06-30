Doctors' Day 2022: Date, Significance And History; Here's All About National Doctors' Day

Doctors Day 2022: Every year, National Doctor's Day is observed to recognize the role and contributions of doctors in people's lives and communities. Different countries observe this day on different dates, but in India, National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 and is organized annually by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

This day not only gives us an opportunity to mark the sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare staff, but it also reminds us all about the noble profession that saves the lives of millions across the globe. The day was first celebrated to honour the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr BC Roy, and to acknowledge his contribution to society. Since then, it has become a trend and it is observed every year in India on July 1.

Doctors' Day Significance

In India, we celebrate National Doctor's Day to acknowledge and express gratitude towards doctors who work tirelessly day and night to keep us healthy. Also, in this pandemic, the world witnessed the role of doctors and healthcare staff who saved the lives of millions by putting their lives at risk. This day is significant because it gives all of us a chance to celebrate and cheer the spirit and dedication of medical practitioners across the world.

Doctors' Day History

First celebrated in the year 1991 to pay honour to Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also the Chief Minister of Bengal back then. This day was celebrated to acknowledge the extraordinary contributions to the medical fraternity made by Dr BC Roy in his medical career. Meanwhile, every year, Doctor's Day is observed on March 30 in the United States, December 3 in Cuba, and August 23 in Iran, among other nations that observe this day on different dates.

Doctors' Day 2022 | Who was Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Born on July 1, 1882, DR BC Roy was one of the prominent freedom fighters as well as a highly respected doctor who was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. Roy played a significant role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)