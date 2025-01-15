'Don't Give Me These Tags,' Says Viral Beautiful Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya At Mahakumbh 2025

Harsha Richhariya, 30, turned into overnight sensation after social media went abuzz with her photographs, and videos from Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, currently underway in Prayagraj. The Instagram influencer hailing form Uttarakhand is seen draped in a traditional yellow attire, with a tilak, and Rudraksha roasary around her neck, leading people to believe that she is a sadhvi.

Netizens were quick to jump the gun by tagging Richhariya as a beautiful sadhvi, and viral sadhvi, as the viral sensation has responded by dispelling all the assumptions revolving around her.

Harsha Richhariya has reiterated her stance that she is not a 'sadhvi' and that she has only taken mantra initiation from her guru. The viral sensation after Baba Abhay Singh is considered a disciple of Acharya Mahamadaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhara.

"I don't know what to say about being given the title of 'most beautiful sadhvi', but it is wrong to call me a sadhvi for now...I am not a sadhvi. I have not taken any diksha to become a sadhvi or sanyasi. But I have taken a mantra diksha from my gurudev just like several other thousands of devotees have taken from him.

"I just do mantra initiation and sadhna and this how my life is like...Because of my get-up and attire and how I have been living people have given me the title of a 'sadhvi', but it is not right to call me that now," she said, citing media reports.

In the viral interview that came to light only a few days ago, social media influencer Harsha Richhariya is seen claiming that she has left everything behind two years ago to adopt this new identity as she wanted inner peace. Earlier, Harsha was pursuing a career in anchoring, acting, and modelling.

According to media reports, the Maha Kumbh Mela is a significant part of Richhariya's spiritual journey and the dip at the Triveni Sangam was deeply symbolic for her.