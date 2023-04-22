Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle Shows Individuals Working Together Against Climate Change

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. To mark the occasion, Google shared a doodle. On this day, people across the world honor the achievements of the environmental movement.

The individuals consider the areas where climate justice is needed. The theme of this year's Earth Day is "Invest in Our Planet." The search engine shared an artwork marking the occasion. Talking about the Google Doodle, it was adorned with leaves. It shows a spectrum of actions one can take in their day-to-day lives which can help in making a "real difference."

The doddle features several rabbits, squirrels, frogs, caterpillars, bears, birds, and bees that can be seen working together to make the environment a better place. A rabbit can be seen watering the plants, a bee is throwing thrash in the dustbin, a bird can be seen putting up a solar panel to reduce the usage of electricity and a caterpillar can be seen using a bicycle to travel in order to prevent air pollution. Take a look at the Google Doodle below.

What messages does Earth Day Google Doodle gives?

The important message behind the Google Doodle on Earth Day 2023 is to protect the environment. It suggested some ways which can help in making an impact against climate change. It includes opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer, practicing a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible, and walking or riding a bicycle instead of driving.

According to Google's blog, "Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change. On this day, people all over the globe honor the achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate justice is needed. Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change."