Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. On this day, a number of people like to make posters, artworks, etc to create awareness about Earth Day and urge people to preserve the environment. Here is a list of 50 slogans on Earth Day which one can use to wish everyone Happy Earth Day 2021. Read on.

Earth Day slogans to raise awareness about Earth Day 2021

Earth Day Every day. Earth Day Is The World’s Birthday! A clean earth is a happy earth! Think green, keep it clean. Reuse & recycle, save our planet, think green. Clean up the earth, it’s the only home we have A Good Planet Is Hard to Find. Clean up the Earth, it’s the only home we have. Dare to be a Force of Nature. Don’t throw your future away. Earth Day isn’t just another day. Earth Day: Join the Fight, Do What’s Right. It’s the only Earth we’ve got. Join the race to make the world a better place. May the Forest be with you. Modern technology owes ecology an apology. Nurture Nature. What will your children breathe? The Earth: Love it or leave it Save the world, save yourself. Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Pollution is not a solution. Plant a tree for me. One Earth, One Chance. We are the world Earth rocks! Think green Recycle the present, save the future Don’t panic, go organic Rebirth our earth Save water – every drop counts Plant it for the Planet Earth First, we’ll strip-mine the other planets later Live Green, Love Green, Think Green, Dream Green Keep the Earth Clean, it’s not Uranus No One will blame you for global warming, except your children The Earth is everyone's inheritance. This Earth has limits: respect them this Earth Day and every day. It's Earth Day. . . Start cleaning the only room we got. Stop Littering, the Earth is not your garbage can Kiss Me, I’m Organic If you think the economy is more important than the environment, try holding your breathe while counting your money Trees… Hug ‘em while you’ve got ‘em Lend a Hand to save the Land Imagine if trees gave off Wi-Fi signals, we’d plant so many trees we’d save the planet. Too bad they only produce the oxygen we breathe. Give a hoot — don’t pollute. Remember tomorrow, recycle today. Modern technology owes ecology an apology. Think green not grey on Earth Day Breathe out and make a tree happy. Keep your surroundings clean, make the earth green. Mother Earth, she gave us birth Live and let live. Save earth, save mankind. May the Forest be With You. Protect our earth today for our children’s’ tomorrow. Love the earth: it’s the only one we’ve got. Reuse the Past, Recycle the Present, Save the Future. We have to start doing. We have to act!!! Cleaner brighter greener. Our Earth, the future of our generation. If you don’t have faith, replace it with earth day! Save earth, save life. Do you know what day is today? It’s EARTH DAY. We want you to recycle today. Why? It is EARTH DAY. Let’s help on EARTH DAY because it is important

Promo image: Canva photo gallery