Earth Day Poems Which Perfectly Signify Importance Of This Day

Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22, 2020, with the main objective of environmental protection. It was first commemorated in the year 1970. However, now Earth Day includes events that are coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in around more than 193 countries. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Activities like Citizen Science, Great Global Cleanup, Education and Advocacy are expected to be held on the occasion.

However, there are certain poems on Earth Day which tend to bring in the awareness and significance of this day in a perfect manner. These Earth Day poems will also give in the perfect upliftment amongst these testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the poems for Earth Day by well-known writer and poet Kelly Roper which you need to check out.

Here are some of the Earth Day poems which will further rise in the awareness about this day

Mother Earth's Gifts

Mother Earth gives her gifts for all to share,

She gives them freely, yet she's still aware,

That things are changing, perhaps for the worse.

How much more can she give if our future is cursed?

It's way past time to put Mother Earth first,

To clean up the water before we all thirst,

To clean up the air before our lungs sicken,

To renew the soil and feel it quicken.

How long until the point of no return?

How much longer until we all finally learn,

That to this task we all must rise.

And stop abusing Mother Earth before she dies.

Paradise Or?

Paradise or paradise lost?

Your effort is what it will cost

To keep our precious earth clean

By living a lifestyle that's green.

We cannot go on as we are

Leaving scar after scar

Upon this beautiful planet

Which so many take for granted.

The time to take action is now,

To restore what's been damaged somehow.

We stand on the brink of "too late,"

But there's still time to change our fate.

Thankful

These are the things I'm thankful for...

The sweet smell of flowers in springtime,

Beautiful clear blue skies above me,

The feeling of damp grass beneath my bare feet,

The sound of a free running stream,

The warmth of the sun on my cheeks,

The site of a field filled with corn,

The sound of birds singing in the trees,

The taste of fresh picked raspberries,

Crisp, clear autumn mornings,

The sound of leaves crunching beneath my feet,

The site of pumpkins growing in a field,

The first chill of winter in the air,

The site of snowflakes frolicking on the breeze,

Watching children skate on a frozen pond,

And seeing the first robins of spring.